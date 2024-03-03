Stevedores set to receive $1.5 million redundancy payout

Photo: CWU President, Leonora Flowers

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 29, 2024

The longstanding dispute over redundancy payments to the stevedores of the Port of Belize may soon be resolved, with the Christian Workers Union (CWU) indicating a potential settlement as early as Thursday, February 29.

Following Wednesday’s negotiations with Prime Minister John Briceño, the CWU is considering a $1.5 million payout proposal, a figure significantly lower than their initial demand of $4.8 million, but with additional undisclosed considerations.

For more than a year, the stevedores have been fighting for compensation due to lost earnings after the redirection of the sugar barge operations to Big Creek.

Despite a ruling by the Essential Services Arbitration Tribunal in their favor, the former owners of the Port of Belize resisted the compensation claims. The government’s takeover of the port raised expectations for a resolution, which had been unmet until recent negotiations.

In an impromptu meeting near the Port, stevedores tentatively agreed to the proposed settlement, signaling a potential end to the protracted dispute.

CWU President, Leonora Flowers spoke about the negotiation process, emphasizing that the proposal includes additional benefits that are yet to be disclosed. The CWU’s legal team is diligently reviewing the agreement to protect against any unforeseen issues.

“The proposal includes other considerations which we will not say in the media right now because we’re still at the table negotiating,” Flowers stated.

She, however, is optimistic that the agreement will be finalized soon, marking the end of a long-standing issue regarding bulk sugar redundancy payments.

The negotiation with the Prime Minister has also addressed concerns regarding gang size, with a consensus seemingly reached among the stevedores. While the $1.5 million payout is significantly less than initially sought, Flowers hinted at improvements in the proposal that have made it more acceptable to the union’s members.

As the CWU and its members await the finalization of the agreement, the hope is that payments will be hastened once the deal is officially signed.