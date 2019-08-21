The strange death of Danielle Hall, 9

The child died suddenly in her home in San Ignacio; post-mortem results revealed she died of strangulation

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– A 9-year-old girl died suddenly at her home in San Ignacio of unknown causes. A post-mortem exam later revealed that the child had been strangled.

The tragedy occurred at about 10:00 Friday morning at the home of the child’s father, Daniel Hall, in San Ignacio.

Hall said that when he left home that morning, his daughter, Danielle, 9, was in good health.

The devastated father told police that at about 11:00 Friday morning, he got a call at his workplace telling him to come home, and on his arrival, he saw his daughter motionless on her bed, and his wife was acting strangely and was breaking things in the house.

He checked and found that his daughter was motionless. He then rushed her to the Loma Luz Hospital, where she was officially declared dead, and police were called.

Over 390 persons posted expressions of sympathy on Hall’s Facebook page.

A post-mortem exam was conducted today on Danielle Hall’s body, and at the conclusion of the exam, the doctors certified that her death was caused by asphyxiation due to manual strangulation.

Police have detained her mother pending investigation.

Neighbors told police that they had heard her mother screaming loudly in her house and breaking things. She was incoherent and was acting strangely, the neighbors said. They said, however, that that was not the way she normally behaved, and are at a loss to explain her strange behavior, because normally, she had a pleasant personality.