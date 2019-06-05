Sunny Side Bakery robbed

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– The Sunny Side Bakery of Racecourse Street was robbed by two armed thieves who reportedly got away with over $2,000. Luckily no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 Friday night. The owner of the bakery, Mr. Aaron Pitterson, 57, told police that he and his wife were in the bakery when the men came in, and they were armed. The bandits pointed their guns at him and demanded money.

Fearing for their lives, he handed over a bag of money and the robbers escaped.

During the regular Monday press brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that the bakery was just about to close when the thieves entered, and that the two men had been seen in the area about 2 hours before the attack, which led police to believe that the thieves were casing the bakery before the robbery.

So far, no one has been arrested.