74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Home Highlights Supply chain crisis has raised prices “exponentially” — PM
Highlights

Supply chain crisis has raised prices “exponentially” — PM

162

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 — Globally, an ongoing supply chain crisis is one of the biggest challenges governments are facing in their economic development efforts. Shortages, increased shipping rates and ultimately, higher consumer prices, are being seen worldwide. Belize is no exception. While Prime Minister Briceño said that the supply chain crisis has not yet greatly affected the country, he did highlight an increase in import costs.

Various factors are forcing manufacturers to reassess their supply chains. The fallout is said to have begun with the supply shock faced by China, the major supplier to many western countries, which was followed by heightened demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed vulnerabilities in production and supply chains everywhere.

In Belize, billions of dollars’ worth of goods are imported into the country yearly. The increase in the cost of importing those goods, especially during the upcoming Christmas season, will ultimately cause an increase in prices at the counter that consumers will have to bear.

The Ministry of Agriculture has made an effort to limit the imports of various fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other food items that are produced locally but that are often replaced on Belizean dinner tables with foreign food products with “brand names”.

Previous articleAnother CEO leaves GoB
Next articleTeachers exempted from vaccination mandate

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

E&B Commission delegation reports on Venezuelan regional elections

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 -- On Friday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission issued a press release reporting on the participation of some...
Read more
Highlights

Cabinet Brief — November 23rd

BELMOPAN, Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 -- According to a Cabinet brief released on Tuesday, November 23, at the most recent meeting of Cabinet, the...
Read more
Highlights

Alegria on pre-retirement vacation, says Hon. Habet

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Nov. 28, 2021 -- Last week, during an interview, the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet, confirmed that Chief Environmental...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Fisherman abducted at sea

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 -- Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding 43-year-old Dangriga resident Wilmer Herrera Limas, who...
Read more

Alleged retaliation killing in Dangriga

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 -- On Friday night, November 26, 48-year-old Eden Ramos was killed on Zericote Street. According to...
Read more

E&B Commission delegation reports on Venezuelan regional elections

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 -- On Friday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission issued a press release reporting on the participation of some...
Read more

Cabinet Brief — November 23rd

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 -- According to a Cabinet brief released on Tuesday, November 23, at the most recent meeting of Cabinet, the...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

“Noh knock yo woman” – (song by Harrison “Dawgie” King)

Editorial
“When you get so mad that you want to ROAR!! Take a deep breath and count to FOUR; 1-2-3-4!” -- kindergarten rhyme Mon. Nov. 29,...
Read more

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
My cousin, Marie-Therese Belisle Nweke, is presently in Wales visiting with one of her daughters, and also checking with her ophthalmologist. Sam Nweke, an Igbo Nigerian,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper