Supt. David Chi and companions taken to court for partial disclosure

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Wed. Feb. 13, 2019– On September 11, 2018, Superintendent David Chi and four others — Constable Norman Anthony, Peter Freisen and two Mexicans: Eddie Figueroa Nunez and Asarias Monsano — were all arrested and charged with abetment to import a controlled drug and conspiracy to land a plane at an unlicensed aerodrome.

Monsano and Nunez were additionally charged with drug trafficking for 1,225 lbs of cocaine valued at $14 million. They were all taken to the Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court today, where they were given partial disclosure of the evidence against them, and were ordered to return to court on April 26.

Police said that on September 11 last year, a plane carrying drugs landed illegally in Tres Leguas, Blue Creek, Orange Walk District. The plane was seized by police, along with the drugs, and police’s investigation led to the five men.

The Mexicans were denied bail, while Chi, Anthony and Freisen were granted bail.