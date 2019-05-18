Taiwan further supports Belizean endeavors

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 16, 2019– The newly appointed Taiwanese Ambassador to Belize made his public speaking debut at the Presidential Series Lecture hosted by the University of Belize on Friday, May 3. Under the theme “Friendship of 30 Years and Beyond,” H.E. Ambassador Remus Chen presented an extensive recollection of the bi-lateral relationship existing between Belize and Taiwan, as well as Taiwan’s commitment to continue to support the future development of Belize.

This commitment has already begun to materialize, as Ambassador Chen visited with several ministers and government officials in the past week to offer Taiwan’s contributions to several upcoming projects and public events.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Office of the Music Ambassador released a statement thanking the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and other friends for their sponsorship of this year’s Music Month. Music Ambassador, Shyne Barrow, has organized a series of countrywide events that will culminate with a 3-day concert featuring one hundred musicians and DJs at the Marion Jones Stadium from May 25-29, 2019.

Additionally, Minister of State and area representative of the Albert Division, Hon. Tracy Panton, issued a heartfelt thank you on Wednesday via social media, to the government and people of Taiwan for their donation of BZ$30,000 towards the establishment of the Albert CARE Center.

The project is designed to provide a safe environment where the youth of the division can enjoy educational assistance, mentorship, internet access, life skills training, etc.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Pablo Marin, also met with the ambassador earlier this month to commemorate Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual assembly. This followed the welcoming of a number of doctors and nurses into three of Belize’s major hospitals from Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Taiwan as a part of CKD and PACS cooperation projects between the two countries.

In light of thirty years of diplomatic ties between the two governments, The Department of Youth Services and the National Sports Council of the Ministry of Education have collaborated with the Embassy of the R.O.C (Taiwan) to design the Taiwan Belize It- Friendship Run 2019.

The Fun Run is scheduled to start at the Belize Memorial Park at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. The public has been invited to come out and participate in the 2k and 5k runs to celebrate our friendship with Taiwan.