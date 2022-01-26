74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Home General Tanga executed after leaving court
General

Tanga executed after leaving court

406
Joseph “Tanga” James – deceased

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022– Today, the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams informed local media that several persons are currently being questioned in connection with the murder of Joseph “Tanga” James, 33, which took place on Friday morning in Belize City. James was reportedly driving down Bishop Street along with his girlfriend, Marybeth Wade, 30, when the couple was ambushed by a man standing on the corner of West Collet Canal. Both persons were injured, and James, the driver of the vehicle, drove down West Canal and onto Prince Street before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a cement fence. When police arrived on the scene, they saw both James and Wade suffering from gunshot injuries and transported them to the KHMH.

James was pronounced dead shortly after, and Wade was treated and listed in a stable condition. She later released herself from the hospital and recounted the ordeal to a local reporter. She explained that she was the first of the two to be shot, since the bullets that were fired, entered the vehicle through the passenger side, and James told her to get down. She said she was pressed down to the corner of the passenger-side seat and the bullets that hit Tanga came from her side of the vehicle. She said that one bullet grazed her arm and hit him in the throat, causing him to bleed profusely from that wound.

James was listed as a self-employed resident of Belize City in a police report but is a well-known criminal figure within Belize City. Recently, he was arrested for appearing along with other known criminals in a Facebook live video in which they were seen brandishing high-caliber firearms. According to Wade, police had detained him on the day prior to his death, and she and attorney Orson Elrington had worked to secure his release, which they succeeded in doing.

Joseph “Tanga” James was reportedly heading home from a morning session at the court, where he was able to avoid the revocation of his bail, which would have resulted in his being taken back to the Belize Central Prison.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told local reporters that he has handed down instructions to the National Crime Investigation Branch to follow some leads that could shed further light on the broad daylight murder and possibly lead to the arrest of the triggerman. COMPOL Williams hopes that following those leads could give investigators a clearer picture of the events that led up to the killing of James.

Previous articleAnother execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart
Next articleDomestic abuse charges read to Opposition Leader

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Domestic abuse charges read to Opposition Leader

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 21, 2022-- This morning, the embattled Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court,...
Read more
General

Another execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart

BELIZE CITY Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- In early November of last year, a double murder occurred at Matilda’s Mini Mart in Burrell Boom Village....
Read more
General

Cayo man killed in hit-and-run accident

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022-- A road traffic accident in Camalote Village claimed the life of one man on Saturday. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mexico violence: Third journalist killed this year

International
TIJUANA, Mexico, Mon. Jan 24, 2022 (BBC news)-- Lourdes Maldonado López, who had decades of experience, was attacked in her car as she arrived...
Read more

Calls for the LOO’s resignation are mounting

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- In the face of the recent allegations made against Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, The People’s...
Read more

Canoe Association holds first race for 2022

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022-- Today, the Belize Canoe Association (BCA) held its very first race for the year 2022, and it was...
Read more

Faber steps down

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- This afternoon Patrick Faber released a video message announcing his resignation as the UDP party leader and Leader...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

National issues, but LOO’s personal life causes distractions

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 There are some burning national issues for the just over one-year-old John Briceno-led PUP government administration to deal with, but perhaps...
Read more

Our primary goal: end poverty

Editorial
In 2018, a time when the world was still “normal”, the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) stated on its website that 52% of our...
Read more

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper