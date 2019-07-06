Team BIZ – Hardwick to represent BzSA this summer

BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 2, 2019– 16-year-old Trent Hardwick will be representing Belize in Gdynia, Poland where he will compete in his second Youth World Sailing Championship. Competing in the Laser Radial, he will face 56 other sailors from around the world in this prestigious event.

Hardwick was selected from the World Sailing Emerging Nations Program to attend this 2019 Youth World Sailing Championship based on specific criteria. He will attend a Performance Clinic from July 8-12 to be held at the Polish National Sailing Center, and then compete in the Championship event from July 13-20, 2019.

Trent first represented the Belize Sailing Association (BzSA) in Corpus Christie, USA at the 2018 Championship, where he finished in 55th place. The Youth World Sailing Championships is the pinnacle event for youth sailors. Held annually since 1971, it is the event that highlights sailing’s future Olympic, America’s Cup and professional superstars in the sport.

-press release –