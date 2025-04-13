Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

Salvador Choc, charged

by Charles Gladden

CAYE CAULKER, Thurs. Apr. 10, 2025

A teenager from Caye Caulker Village has been charged with “Rape of a Child” after a minor girl reported to police that she was raped by someone known to her.

The reported incident occurred on Sunday, April 6. On that day, the victim left home around 5:00 p.m. to go to Bella’s Backpackers with the accused, 18-year-old Salvador Choc, a taxi driver originally from Silver Creek Village, Toledo District. While there, he reportedly gave her a drink and she began to feel dizzy after drinking it.

According to the girl, after she had the drink, Choc took her to the beach area in front of the Tree Top Hotel on Playa Asuncion, where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Hours later, the victim reported the incident to authorities while accompanied by her mother, and a medical examination certified that the minor had been carnally known and suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault.

An investigation was launched into the matter and resulted in Choc being arrested and charged with “Rape of a Child.”