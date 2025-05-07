Chester moves on. New sheriff in town.

by Charles Gladden

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Mon. May 5, 2025

A well-known high school student and football player from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, drowned in the Macal River in the Cayo District on Saturday, May 3.

Sometime before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, authorities were called upon to respond to the situation near the Hawksworth Bridge, where 15-year-old Deshawn Najera reportedly sank under the surface of the Macal River and had not resurfaced.

Najera was reportedly with some friends in the river when he attempted to swim across the river but encountered difficulties as he tried to do so, and began to sink under the surface. First responders arrived at the scene and recovered his body, and CPR was performed in an attempt to revive him, but it was unsuccessful.

His body was taken to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Najera was a 2nd form student at St. Ignatius High in Santa Elena Town.