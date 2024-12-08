“A star is born!” – National Youth Awards 2024

Photo: Howard Ramirez, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 4, 2024

A teen from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, was shot by a property owner during an alleged burglary that occurred in the Boiton area of San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, on Wednesday, December 4.

Initial reports are indicating that sometime after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the deceased male, identified as 17-year-old Howard Ramirez – allegedly broke into a storage container belonging to the property owner, 44-year-old Juan Gonzalez.

Photo: Police processing the scene of storage container that Ramirez allegedly broke into

When Gonzalez arrived at his property, he saw Ramirez and began questioning why he was on the property. Thereafter, Ramirez allegedly charged at Gonzalez with a piece of board, which prompted Gonzalez to retaliate by firing a single gunshot at the teen with his licensed firearm. After being shot, the teen attempted to run away; however, he collapsed onto the ground approximately 40 feet away from the container, where he passed away.

Ramirez was taken to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are seeking advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether charges will be brought against Gonzalez or whether his actions could be classified as self-defense.