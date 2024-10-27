House meeting on Friday, October 18

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:17 AM

And now, the end is near, and now we face the final outcome. My friends, I’ve made clear, we can’t elect that crimson possum.

So, here we are, at the end of the road, or at the beginning of a more optimistic future! I use the word optimistic because politics is, or should be, about optimism. This election is different from all before, because, in my opinion, it is a contrast between light and chaos. It is a time to decide whether we will have Pinochet or Mandela as our guide into the future! A time when America will face the realities of their choice, a future of joy, or one of fear and loathing that the crimson one projects every time he opens his licckle mouth.

We have all been inundated with election commercials and speeches and polls. None of this matters anymore. Armed with the information we have, it will be up to us to decide our future. Not the courts, or the press, or sore losers, but we citizens, participating in our democratic ritual of electing our representatives, from local to congress to the big door prize, the presidency! Wat a ting!

It is such an exciting time; it can be debilitating to some, but I believe most voters are excited to be able to pick their candidate. Hopefully, most of them are picking my candidate, not the alternative. I know deep down inside that Kamala will win, although a lot of my acquaintances think it might go the other way. I believe that choice is so easy, so obvious for anyone not racist, or bitter or xenophobic or misogynistic! Anyone who supports the corpulent one, in my opinion, is a rabid racist! I really believe that. How can anyone with a conscience support the meanness, the darkness, the dystopian vision of this unhinged prophet of doom?

The so-called pundits are scared sh*tless to say what is really obvious. That this is not a normal election, that Trump is not a normal candidate, and after getting the last 3 elections wrong, they now talk about it being a toss-up! Listen, in these last 2 weeks the polls will trend in one direction, and I’m very optimistic that it will be in Kamala’s favor. We are already seeing evidence of it, even as nefarious players try to muddy the waters. Light will prevail. Remember in Lord of the Rings when the wizard Gandalf struck his staff into the ground and the orcs disappeared? Well, on November 5, when that staff strikes the ground again, Saruman Trump will be defeated, and he and his orcs will descend into that darkness that they were destined for!

Stop complaining and worrying about the election! Vote early; I was going to say “often”, paying tribute to old Chicago elections; but get off your a**es and go vote!

Glen aka Frodo Baggins