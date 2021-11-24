74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Home Highlights Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum
Highlights

Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

SourceDayne Guy
153

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 — On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CENPROMYPE), in tandem with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hosted its third regional forum under the theme, “Women Doing Business in Central America.” This forum, hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador, was designed to strengthen national and regional policies that support the efforts of women entrepreneurs across the Central American Integration System (SICA).

The forum allowed the attendees to create a regional agenda that would have a medium-to-long-term focus on women in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). In addition, it facilitated the organization and establishment of a regional network of women entrepreneurs. This network will provide for greater collaboration and credibility, as well as funding and emotional support opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Also, at the event, Ms. Connie Gonzalez, a member of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), gave a presentation on successful experiences of women-led enterprises.

Keynote speakers at the forum included Ms. Fatima Najaro, Gender, and Human Rights Specialist from CENPROMYPE, and Ms. Lyhelis Torres, representative of the IOM project, “Promotion of social inclusion of migrants in the public policies of Central América and the Dominican Republic: violence prevention based on gender representative.”

Belize was represented at the forum by three women who were graduates of BELTRAIDE’s 2019 Female Entrepreneurship Program: Ms. Katia Montenegro-Hoare, owner of Montrans Consulting; Ms. Luisa Rivas, proprietor of Rivas Consulting; and Ms. Ronelli Requena, owner of the clothing brand Zayhva.

A release from BELTRAIDE states, “BELTRAIDE takes this opportunity to congratulate the women for their participation in this high-level discussion and looks forward to Belize’s inclusion in the Regional Network of Women Entrepreneurs.”

Previous articleMother and daughter killed in San Ignacio 
Next articleDHS post now redundant 

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Belizean youths in the National Assembly

BELMOPAN, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Last Saturday marked the celebration of World Children’s Day, which promotes the improvement of children’s lives and welfare...
Read more
Highlights

5 Belizean artists signed to Universal Music Group

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Today, Saturday, November 20, five well-known Belizean artists have been signed to the largest record label in...
Read more
Highlights

45 nursing students receive scholarships

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On Thursday, November 18, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Culture,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Motorcyclist killed in George Price Highway RTA

General
BELIZE CITY, Wednesday. Nov. 17, 2021 -- On Wednesday, November 17, a motorcyclist lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle while...
Read more

Belizean youths in the National Assembly

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Last Saturday marked the celebration of World Children’s Day, which promotes the improvement of children’s lives and welfare...
Read more

DHS post now redundant 

General
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Nov. 21, 2021 -- When interviewed on Thursday, Health Minister Hon. Michel Chebat told local media that the role of the...
Read more

Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

In a better place

Editorial
Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 It’s probably way too much for us ordinary Belizean citizens to comprehend, all the technical financial details surrounding the negotiations and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Today’s column may seem relatively frivolous to some of you, but it is something I have wanted to do for a long, long time. I...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper