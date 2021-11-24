Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 — On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CENPROMYPE), in tandem with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hosted its third regional forum under the theme, “Women Doing Business in Central America.” This forum, hosted in San Salvador, El Salvador, was designed to strengthen national and regional policies that support the efforts of women entrepreneurs across the Central American Integration System (SICA).

The forum allowed the attendees to create a regional agenda that would have a medium-to-long-term focus on women in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). In addition, it facilitated the organization and establishment of a regional network of women entrepreneurs. This network will provide for greater collaboration and credibility, as well as funding and emotional support opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Also, at the event, Ms. Connie Gonzalez, a member of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), gave a presentation on successful experiences of women-led enterprises.

Keynote speakers at the forum included Ms. Fatima Najaro, Gender, and Human Rights Specialist from CENPROMYPE, and Ms. Lyhelis Torres, representative of the IOM project, “Promotion of social inclusion of migrants in the public policies of Central América and the Dominican Republic: violence prevention based on gender representative.”

Belize was represented at the forum by three women who were graduates of BELTRAIDE’s 2019 Female Entrepreneurship Program: Ms. Katia Montenegro-Hoare, owner of Montrans Consulting; Ms. Luisa Rivas, proprietor of Rivas Consulting; and Ms. Ronelli Requena, owner of the clothing brand Zayhva.

A release from BELTRAIDE states, “BELTRAIDE takes this opportunity to congratulate the women for their participation in this high-level discussion and looks forward to Belize’s inclusion in the Regional Network of Women Entrepreneurs.”