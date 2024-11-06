BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

Photo: Ellias Cowo, deceased

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

Two separate road traffic accidents (RTAs) involving motorcycles occurred over the weekend, and another was reported tonight, with one confirmed fatality so far.

The first accident occurred on Saturday, November 2, near Trio Village, Toledo District, as a motorcycle reportedly collided with the front of a Ford pickup truck. Information to Amandala suggests that the motorcycle driver was on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway when he collided with the truck and was flung onto the pavement. The extent of his injuries are uncertain, and his identity has not been disclosed.

Photo: Trio RTA

Meanwhile, the second accident occurred the same night, up north in the Orange Walk District, but this one turned out to be fatal, as 28-year-old Elias Cowo of San Felipe Village reportedly perished. Information indicates that Cowo was riding his motorcycle on the San Felipe Road when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and fell onto the ground.

Additional reports noted that when Cowo was found, he was lying on his back in a pool of blood and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the Northern Regional Hospital. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the accident leading to Cowo’s death may have been caused by an elderly man who was under the influence of alcohol and was walking in Cowo’s path.

As we go to press tonight, another motorcycle accident, this one in Camalote Village, is being reported by Belize News Network, where “one man is seen on the pavement beside a motorcycle.” No further details were given. Hopefully, this one is not also fatal.