“Tommy Goff” kills Sherwin Kerr, 43

ROCKVILLE, Belize District, Thurs. Feb. 14, 2019– On Tuesday afternoon, February 5, Sherwin Kerr, 43, a laborer of Rockville, was clearing an area between Mile 13 and 14 on the George Price Highway when he was bitten by a very poisonous snake, known as a “Tommy Goff.”

Kerr was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, and he was being treated, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Saturday, February 9, and he died while undergoing treatment, after surviving for four days.

The “Tommy Goff” or “Yellowjaw,” is one of the most feared snakes throughout Belize and Central America. These snakes have a strong, fast-acting hemotoxic venom. They are fairly common, are hard to see, and will strike if disturbed.

This is an aggressive snake that doesn’t run away; will stand his ground and strike. Its hemotoxic venom quickly coagulates the blood and breaks down capillary walls, causing internal bleeding, swelling and death.