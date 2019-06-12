Traffic accident on Philip Goldson Highway leaves one man, 25, dead

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 10, 2019– Michael Andrew Young, 25, of Belize City, who was a passenger in an SUV being driven at the time by his cousin, Evan Gillett, 35, of Victoria Street, died in an accident on the Philip Goldson Highway.

Reliable reports to us are that at about 4:00 Friday morning, Gillett and Young were traveling from a nightclub in Ladyville to Belize City in a Saturn VUE SUV, when on arrival at the road partition not far from Fin Lan Company at Mile 4 on the Philip Goldson Highway, Gillett lost control of the SUV and the vehicle slammed head-on into the concrete base of a lamp post on the road partition.

As a result, the front of the vehicle was damaged extensively, its engine was dislocated and shoved to the rear due to the impact, and the two men suffered massive head and body injuries. Young died immediately on the scene in the badly wrecked vehicle, while Gillett was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a serious condition.

On Friday, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Michael Andrew Young, and at the conclusion of the examination, the cause of death was certified as being due to brain haemorrhage, dislocation of the head, and head injuries.

Police said that Gillett was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution, but he refused to submit a blood sample in order for police to find out whether there was alcohol in his blood above the prescribed level.

The vehicle was removed from the scene and taken to the Precinct 4 Police Sub Station.

Reports are that the vehicle, which is now damaged beyond repair, belongs to Young’s mother.

At the scene, we saw that the concrete base of the lamp post had been uprooted and displaced forward. The top portion of the post supporting the two street lights had been ripped off, and the post was leaning forward.