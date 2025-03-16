Some stats on Pele

Calvin Cumberbatch, injuried

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 11, 2025

An employee of the Belize City Council Traffic Department has been charged by police after he reportedly shot his coworker during an argument on Saturday, March 8.

While on Orange Street in downtown Belize City, 44-year-old Calvin Cumberbatch, a transport evaluator, and 45-year-old Travis Flowers, a City Council enforcement officer, had an argument sometime before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday which escalated into a fight between the men.

Travis Flowers, charged

At some point during the altercation, Flowers reportedly went to his vehicle to retrieve his licensed firearm and fired multiple gunshots at Cumberbatch, which wounded him in his upper body. Following the shooting, Flowers fled the scene, but he was captured by nearby police, who seized his weapon.

Flowers has been charged with attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm, and dangerous harm. Cumberbatch is reportedly in a stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that the incident is not seen as an act of self-defense because Flowers went for the gun after the fight had ended.

ACP Romero said that the argument had started earlier that day over a dog.