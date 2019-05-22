Trial Farm student, 19, missing

TRIAL FARM, Orange Walk District, Fri. May 17, 2019– Isais Sosa, 19, a student of Trial Farm, has been reported missing from home since Wednesday, May 15. His family said that he left home that morning for an unknown destination and has since disappeared.

He was last seen wearing short camouflage pants, a black sleeveless shirt, a blue cap, and a pair of white slippers. He is of fair complexion, with a low haircut; and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Sosa also has a tattoo with his name on his inner right arm and a star with the words “Nunca Dejes de Soniar” on his left inner arm.

Police and his family are seeking public assistance to find him. Anyone who sees him or has information that could be of assistance in locating him is urged to contact the nearest police station, or call 911 or 0800- 922-TIPS.

-police blotter-