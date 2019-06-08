Troy Banner, 28, arraigned for manslaughter

According to autopsy results, his infant son, Trevane Banner, 2 months old, died from, among other things, “multiple skull fractures”

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Thurs. June 6, 2019– Troy Banner, 28, of Camalote, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for the death of his two-month-old baby, Trevane Banner. The charge was brought against him yesterday, Wednesday, at the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions after the outcome of an autopsy that was done on the child’s body on Monday was released.

The autopsy results indicated that the baby’s death was caused by fractures to the head and back, and head trauma consistent with Battered Child Syndrome.

Banner was arraigned at the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court this morning. In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was offered bail of $10,000 plus a surety of the same amount, which he was able to meet. He was ordered to return to court on September 25, and he was released from custody.

He was represented in court by attorney Hurl Hamilton. The attorney said that he got the case last night and was not aware of what Banner said on the media, but what was said has no bearing for bail to be granted.

Troy Banner told police that on Saturday morning, he was at home with the baby and was feeding him through his baby bottle when the baby began to choke. He said he patted the baby on his back, but saw that he was having difficulty breathing, and so he rushed him to the Western Regional Hospital, but the baby did not survive.

Before the results of the post-mortem examination were revealed, Banner, in speaking with the media had accused the doctors and the nurses at the hospital, saying that they had given the baby too much adrenalin. Banner said the doctors and nurses were trying to make it look as if he had been abusing his baby, and that he had something to do with the baby’s death.

He said that he firmly believed that the medicine given to the baby was too strong.

Banner told the media that he was not crazy. He said that the baby was only 2 months old, and that he would never abuse his baby.