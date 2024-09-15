Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 11, 2024

It was announced via a press release from the Belize Defence Force (BDF) on Saturday, September 7, that two senior Belizean soldiers are being deployed to Haiti.

They are being deployed in response to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699, which aims to re-establish security within Haiti and create conditions conducive to free and fair elections as part of Haiti’s restoration efforts.

“We fully support the mission and would like to contribute as much as possible,” said Major Roberta Usher, Chief of Staff for the BDF.

“… In line with Belize’s commitment to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, Belize has deployed two senior officers from the BDF to join the CARICOM Joint Task Force,” she added.

The release mentioned that the two BDF soldiers – Ermil Coh and Claudio Quiroz – will be sent to Jamaica before being deployed to Haiti to carry out crucial operational planning duties.

“This deployment underscores Belize’s steadfast commitment to aiding international security restoration efforts, and reinforces our support for CARICOM partners and allies in the region,” the release mentioned.

Earlier this year, Belize had pledged to deploy 50 military personnel from the Belize Defence Force (BDF) and Coast Guard, who received training in Jamaica and returned to Belize.