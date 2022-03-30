74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Home Headline Two dead in fatal RTA
Headline

Two dead in fatal RTA

A collision between two vans resulted in the death of one passenger in each vehicle.

241

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022– Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that took place on Saturday night between miles 72 and 73 on the Phillip Goldson Highway, and claimed the lives of two persons: a man identified as Steve Grant, and a woman, Ariana Chan, both of whom passed away while receiving treatment at the Corozal Community Hospital. Police have since issued a notice of intended prosecution for the drivers of the two vans involved in the head-on collision, which caused injuries to as many as 16 persons, a police report says.

According to reports, a van with a Dangriga license plate, whose driver has not yet been identified by police, attempted to overtake another vehicle somewhere between Miles 72 and 73 on the Philip Goldson Highway and slammed head-on into a van with a Corozal license plate.

Reports are that 13 persons were in the van with the Corozal license plate, all of whom were reportedly returning home from a church service. Three persons are said to have been in the next vehicle. The male victim, Steve Grant, was reportedly in the van with the Dangriga license plates, while Ariana Chan was a passenger of the van from Corozal.

A police investigation of the accident continues. A full report has not yet been issued by the Police Department’s press office.

Previous articleChurches continue their anti-cannabis offensive 
Next articleBar chooses new executive board

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Churches continue their anti-cannabis offensive 

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- Last week, a Catholic priest from the Mount Carmel Parish, located in the Cayo district, Father John Robinson,...
Read more
Headline

Chinese businessman dies in Hopkins fire

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- At around 1:45 a.m. on March 27, it was reported that the building housing the Rainbow Restaurant on...
Read more
Headline

Shyne wins

BIRDS ISLE, Belize City, Sun. Mar. 27, 2022-- UDP chairman Hon. Michael Peyrefitte dismissed all entreaties and ignored heated demands for a recount of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Contingency Fund capitalized

General
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Mar. 27, 2022-- The budget debate for 2022-2023 concluded on Friday evening with a final reading of the new budget in...
Read more

LIU gets $2.9 million from GoB

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- After the Prime Minister’s two-hour budget presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 15, members of...
Read more

2nd amnesty clinic held up north

General
ORANGE WALK, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- This April, Belize’s third ever amnesty program, through which permanent residency will be granted to undocumented migrants and...
Read more

Berger Field to be refurbished though tripartite partnership

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- Today, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the refurbishment of the Berger Field on...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

Power, personalities and politics

Editorial
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 Our little Jewel, Belize, has made some major strides towards economic stability over the past year of the new PUP government;...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper