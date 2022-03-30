Two dead in fatal RTA

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022– Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that took place on Saturday night between miles 72 and 73 on the Phillip Goldson Highway, and claimed the lives of two persons: a man identified as Steve Grant, and a woman, Ariana Chan, both of whom passed away while receiving treatment at the Corozal Community Hospital. Police have since issued a notice of intended prosecution for the drivers of the two vans involved in the head-on collision, which caused injuries to as many as 16 persons, a police report says.

According to reports, a van with a Dangriga license plate, whose driver has not yet been identified by police, attempted to overtake another vehicle somewhere between Miles 72 and 73 on the Philip Goldson Highway and slammed head-on into a van with a Corozal license plate.

Reports are that 13 persons were in the van with the Corozal license plate, all of whom were reportedly returning home from a church service. Three persons are said to have been in the next vehicle. The male victim, Steve Grant, was reportedly in the van with the Dangriga license plates, while Ariana Chan was a passenger of the van from Corozal.

A police investigation of the accident continues. A full report has not yet been issued by the Police Department’s press office.