Two nephews murder uncle in Orange Walk!

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021– Yesterday, police, responding to a report that a violent incident had occurred near the football field in San Antonio Village, Orange Walk, went to that location, where they saw the lifeless body of Eugenio Teyul. Teyul had reportedly been beaten badly by his two nephews, Enrique Teyul and Shamir Teyul, who left him for dead in the village before passers-by came to his assistance.

Reports are that Eugenio, the victim, was socializing near the football field in San Antonio when his two nephews arrived in a Red Mazda pickup. One of them immediately kicked him in the face, reports say. It has also been reported that when Eugenio fell to the ground, he was beaten with a spanner to the head, before his head was slammed multiple times.

When villagers came to his aid, his attackers ran from the scene. Police then took Eugenio Teyul to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A murder investigation is now underway, and police have reached out to their counterparts in Mexico in an effort to locate the two men.

At this time, they have no idea what could have led to this deadly encounter between the family members. Police say they will leave no stone unturned in this investigation, since they have not determined the motive for the crime yet.

Members of the Teyul family have said that they have no knowledge of the whereabouts of Eugenio Teyul’s two nephews who fatally injured him.