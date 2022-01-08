74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Home Headline Two Sandhill men riddled with bullets
Headline

Two Sandhill men riddled with bullets

Two men were shot and killed in rural Belize, marking the first murders of 2022

203
Justin Milligan and Raymond Dominguez

BELIZE CITY. Tues. Jan. 4, 2022– On Monday, January 3, around 7:30 p.m., an execution of two men, which, in terms of the amount of firepower used, was almost military in scale, took place on the Maskall Road in Sandhill Village, Belize District. The victims were two Sandhill men who had been playing video games in the lower flat of a two-storey house — something that it was customary for the men in the neighborhood to do, according to the brother of one of the victims. Apparently, five of the men in the village had been participating in the video-gaming session, but three of them had left — leaving just two of the men, Raymond Dominguez, 36, and 21-year-old Justin Milligan, a well-known local football referee, immersed in the exercise. They were apparently so transfixed that they had left the door of the lower flat open, and it is through those doors that two gunmen entered and unleashed a blizzard of bullets. According to one media report, about thirty-three bullet shells would later be found on the ground, and were lying both inside and outside the house.

Currently, police are seeking the general public’s assistance in solving this murder. Persons with information that could be of assistance to the investigation are asked to call the 922 Crime Stoppers line.

Justin Milligan’s older brother, Mark Milligan, who is also a well-known football referee, told local media that he did not hear the gunshots but was called by a friend’s wife shortly after the incident and informed that his younger brother was shot. While he was running towards the property, someone informed him that his brother had passed away.

Justin Milligan was a graduate of the University of Belize and an avid footballer. He also served as a football referee — an activity that, according to his brother, he had taken a brief break from but was about to resume. It has been reported that he officiated many BDFA, CSSSA and FFB youth competitions.

“He went through university. He graduated from the UB with his Associate [degree]. He attempted to join the police, but he didn’t make it all the way to the end. He loved football; always spoke about playing football. Refereeing, myself and him, in my eyes, he was my best assistant referee,” Mark Milligan told local reporters.

“I’m sure it touched a lot of people because he’s very known. He’s a very jovial young man,” he further said.

According to 7News, “the Belize Football Referees Association, the Belize District Football Association, and the Central Secondary Schools Sports Association all join the FFB and the wider football fraternity in mourning his death.”

Milligan’s family does not know the reason for the vicious attack but, according to reports, the intended target may have been 36-year-old Dominguez.

Milligan and Dominguez have become the first two murder victims for 2022 — just three days into the New Year.

Previous articleEl Gobierno ayudó a romper el punto muerto del azúcar, pero debe hacer más
Next articlePUC blasts BEL for possible rate hike

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Minor killed by “friend” in Griga

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Last night, around 7:30, a young man was killed in Dangriga Town by someone who is...
Read more
Headline

PUC blasts BEL for possible rate hike

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Consumers might at some point begin to see an increase in their electricity bills, since the Public Utilities...
Read more
Headline

Cattouse Connection sweep Krem New Year’s Classic

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- It was a beautiful New Year’s morning on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and it was a great day...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Krem New Year’s Classic winners crossing the finish line

Sports
Read more

Amandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Ha! We think you will all like this one from the Amandala of Friday, January 13, 1975: Christobal’s Miracle M.C.C....
Read more

Football community mourns tragic death of footballer/official Justin Milligan

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 5, 2022-- A shocking double-murder on Monday evening on the old Maskall Road has resulted in an outpouring of affection...
Read more

Min. Musa’s Leadership Intervention Unit presents plans for 2022

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- A few weeks ago, one of the first actions of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU) established by the...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

2022 is here. Stay sweet, Belize!

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 The New Year in Belize started with a glorious, sunshine morning, with a fresh southeasterly breeze, and clear blue sky… what...
Read more

Select ministries — what they did in 2021, what we expect in 2022

Editorial
No Government of Belize since we became a self-governing country in 1964 and got our independence in 1981 has been battered by headwinds to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper