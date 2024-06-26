Public Service Award Ceremony 2024

Photo: (l-r) Dr. Vincent Palacio, UB president, and Noelia Hernandez, UB brand ambassador

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 24, 2024

Miss Noelia Hernandez, a former Miss World Belize, was recently named the University of Belize’s (UB) new Brand Ambassador.

The announcement, made by UB and The ILS Phoenix Foundation, was solidified with an official signing ceremony on Friday, June 21, at UB’s Belize City Faculty of Management and Social Sciences (FMSS) Campus.

“We were approached by the ILS Phoenix Group with the proposal … [to] the Dean of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, and this is the program where the MBA comes under. He embraced it and said, let’s run with it. I am the leader that likes to think outside of the box and welcome new initiatives; I embraced it as well, and that is how it started,” UB’s president, Dr. Vincent Palacio, explained to local reporters following the signing.

As the new Brand Ambassador, Hernandez will have several important responsibilities. She will promote the university’s monthly programs and initiatives, and conduct workshops focusing on confidence-building and public speaking. These workshops are aimed at empowering students and enhancing their personal and professional skills.

In recognition of her role and contributions, Hernandez will receive a scholarship valued at BZD 24,000 to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at UB, starting in August 2024.

Hernandez told reporters, “I was extremely excited because I’ve always wanted to do my Master’s Degree in the first place; and then when the opportunity arose, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m actually going to do it.’ Plus, being an ambassador is something exciting since I already have the background as well. Since Dr. Vincent already said, I come from UB, so I was ready for the challenge, and it is a challenge indeed, but I think I’m ready.”

Hernandez’s role as Brand Ambassador will see her actively engaging with the university community and beyond. She will visit secondary schools to assist in recruitment efforts, by using her experience and charisma to encourage prospective students to consider UB. Additionally, she will be featured on promotional materials to inspire young people.

“Young people like to see other young people like themselves succeed. Here we have a Miss World Belize telling us to come to UB or telling us that she’s a graduate from UB. She has a Bachelor’s degree from UB. So, particularly young students, young prospective students will see it as an opportunity, ‘I want to come to UB too.’ So, I think we should benefit at the enrollment because of her,” Palacio noted.

He explained that the partnership with the Miss World Belize organization does not end with Hernandez’s term. The initiative will continue with future titleholders.