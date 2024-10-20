“Maya Creating Civilization” exhibit opens at Museum of Belize

Photo: Hon. Tracy Panton, Leader of UDP Alliance for Democracy (above) and Alberto August, Chairman of the UDP

UDP’s Alliance for Democracy proceeds with the scheduled National Party Convention despite the party’s position

by Marco Lopez



BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, the UDP’s Alliance for Democracy (UDP – AFD) is scheduled to hold a National Party Convention at Bird’s Isle in Belize City. The Tracy Panton-led faction of the UDP has been bolstering its base and encouraging party delegates to come out on Sunday. This is all to send a clear message to the current leadership of the UDP: “We cannot afford to wait until the next election to make a change.”

The Chairman of the UDP, Alberto August, in a release issued this week, reiterated that the convention is not one sanctioned by the wider UDP.

“It is strictly an event officially endorsed by the leadership of the NAP,” August’s letter states.

The NAP or New Alliance Party is the name this UDP release uses to refer to the UDP Alliance for Democracy (UDP – AFD).

The UDP-AFD believes it is critical that delegates of the party attend the upcoming convention. A post published on social media states: “As a delegate, you hold the power to shape the future of the UDP.”

The Shyne Barrow-led UDP has, however, attempted to cut the convention off at the knees. Its release states: “Standard Bearers and delegates of the United Democratic Party are reminded that they are sworn to uphold the principles and ideals of the Party’s Constitution.”

It goes on to state, “We encourage all officials of the United Democratic Party to not be distracted by the ramblings of the NAP.”

The UDP Party Constitution is being used as the north star of the UDP–AFD to justify its call for the National Convention. Its release states: “It is within this constitution that our right to hold a convention is enshrined, and we stand firmly by it. It is not the sole right of one leader or chairman to disregard these rules.”

The UDP release states however that the UDP constitution is a non-binding internal document that does not require parliamentary approvals to make amendments.

Recently, Hon. Panton, Hon. Patrick Faber, Beverly Williams, and John Saldivar were effectively expelled from the party by way of “constructive resignations” according to Opposition/UDP Leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow.

During a September 18 interview, Hon. Barrow said, “Patrick Faber created constructive resignation. He created it. It is not in the national constitution, granted, and the speaker made her decision. But in the U.D.P., he removed a sitting member from the party and all that is happening now is karma. He can’t undo the precedent he set as party chairman. Our party chairman has been in the party just as long as him, has sacrificed just as long as him, served as senator, served as speaker, served as minister. That is the problem.”

Hon. Faber, who once led the UDP and is one of the most seasoned UDP parliamentarians, is supporting Hon. Tracy Panton.

As the fissure within the Opposition widens, its members are being caught in the middle more and more.

The UDP release states, “Support the elected Leadership of your Party and ignore the self-serving ramblings of the NAP.”

The UDP–AFD’s release states, “We urge all delegates and UDP supporters to attend the Unity National Convention on October 20th and be a part of the movement to rebuild our great Party.”

Sunday’s convention will make an important point in the UDP. While the UDP-AFD hopes to rekindle unity within the party by throwing its chips behind a new leader – Panton, the Barrow-led UDP in its release states, “At the end of the October 20th NAP event, the United Democratic Party structure will remain steadfast and strong while the NAP will emerge as a political entity on its own.”

We will continue to follow.