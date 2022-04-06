UEF Mission Statement — March 10, 1996

1. We believe that the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity of Belize are of paramount importance.

2. We believe that the single greatest challenge to the nationhood of Belize is distinction and discrimination among the ethnic groups of Belize.

3. We believe there are various types of racial discrimination in Belize, and that the racial discrimination against African people in Belize is part of a worldwide pattern which has existed for more than 500 years.

4. We believe that the working people of Belize, whatever their ethnic types, have lost ground and have lost rights in Belize over the last two decades.

5. We believe that there is a growing gap between the rich and the poor in Belize, a gap which will lead to the types of conflicts which have caused wars in Central America.

6. We believe that there is an alarming discrepancy between the education offered on the Northside and the education available on the Southside of Belize, where the majority of African Belizeans live. The Southside education systems are outdated, irrelevant, unattractive, colonial, and racist.

7. The single greatest concern of the UBAD Educational Foundation (UEF) is the upgrading of the educational opportunities available to young African Belizeans, who have been the principal participants in the gang wars which have broken out in our urban areas.

8. The UBAD Educational Foundation will seek the accumulation of funds and resources to pursue its educational programs, but the UEF is non-profit in nature.

9. We believe the discrepancy in the educational opportunities being offered to our children and young people cannot be addressed by the political parties, because that is not the job of political parties. There is the need for a private, community-based institution to upgrade the educational systems available for African Belizeans, hence the UBAD Educational Foundation, formed on Sunday, March 10, 1996.

10. The primary concern of the Foundation is the education of African Belizeans, but the UBAD Educational Foundation is not racist or discriminatory in nature. All Belizean young people may participate in systems and programs created by the UBAD Educational Foundation.