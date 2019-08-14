Undefeated Bandits, Verdes lead at Week 3 of PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 12, 2019– Fresh off their failed fling in Concacaf play, where they lost both games by 3-1 scores to Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa, Bandits Sport is once again focusing on racking up another championship on the local scene; and they are off to a good start, along with perennial rival Verdes FC, both registering their third consecutive win in Week 3 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season.

At the Isidoro Beaton Stadium on Saturday night, August 10, Brazilian midfielder Roberto Silva De Lima struck twice (28’ & 83’) and Georgie Welcome added another (92’) to give Bandits Sport the 3-1 win over visiting Altitude FC, whose only goal was by Andres Orozco (59’) off an assist by veteran Wilmer Garcia. Meanwhile, the defending champion, San Pedro Pirates FC were having difficulty out at the Ambergris Stadium, where they were held to a 0-0 draw by Placencia Assassins FC, who only last week fell 6-0 to the Bandits.

On Sunday afternoon at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, home standing Wagiya FC grabbed their second win of the season, shutting out BDF, 2-0, with a goal each from Elroy “Bibbs” Kuylen (16’) and Carlton “Fubu” Thomas (49’). And out west at the Norman Broaster Stadium, it was Verdes FC, 3-0, over FF Valley Pride FC, courtesy of a goal apiece from Krisean Lopez (28’), Mariano Landero (56’) and Edwin Bernal (71’).

In the goal scoring column presently, the deuces are running wild, as 7 players have scored 2 goals each:

Upcoming Week 4 games schedule:

Saturday, August 17

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs Wagiya SC – M.A. Stadium

Sunday, August 18

3:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs FF Valley Pride FC – Placencia Football Field

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Bandits Sport – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Norman Broaster Stadium