30 C
Belize City
Sunday, September 15, 2024

Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Highly revered educator Hernan Ochaeta Awe completed...

Belize senators attend Digital Economy workshop in Miami

by Charles Gladden MIAMI, Florida, USA, Thurs. Sept....

Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 3,...

UNDP appoints new DRR for Belize

HighlightsUNDP appoints new DRR for Belize
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Michael Lund, the new DRR for Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

On Monday, September 9, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed a new Deputy Resident Representative (DRR) for Belize.

Michael Lund, the new DRR for Belize, brings with him over 20 years of experience in international development, specializing in policy, crisis prevention and recovery, governance, trade, and political affairs.

Lund served as president of the Global UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPs/UN Women Staff Association, where he managed and supported 107 local staff committees worldwide, safeguarding staff rights, interests, and well-being.

He held the position of Policy Specialist for the Crisis and Fragility, Policy and Engagement Team at the UNDP Crisis Bureau, where he worked on development, peacekeeping, political affairs, and innovation in crises.

Before that position, he served as Head of Section in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Lund holds a Bachelor’s and Master of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and an International Business Baccalaureate degree from the Copenhagen Business School of Denmark.

Check out our other content

1 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident on G.P. Highway

Doctor written-up over negligence in case of Jenny Lovell

Two BDF soldiers go to Haiti

Lebanese national brandishes firearm at Lands Department

Major drug bust in Corozal Town

John Zabaneh dies at 69

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.