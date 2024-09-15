Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Photo: Michael Lund, the new DRR for Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

On Monday, September 9, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed a new Deputy Resident Representative (DRR) for Belize.

Michael Lund, the new DRR for Belize, brings with him over 20 years of experience in international development, specializing in policy, crisis prevention and recovery, governance, trade, and political affairs.

Lund served as president of the Global UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPs/UN Women Staff Association, where he managed and supported 107 local staff committees worldwide, safeguarding staff rights, interests, and well-being.

He held the position of Policy Specialist for the Crisis and Fragility, Policy and Engagement Team at the UNDP Crisis Bureau, where he worked on development, peacekeeping, political affairs, and innovation in crises.

Before that position, he served as Head of Section in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Lund holds a Bachelor’s and Master of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and an International Business Baccalaureate degree from the Copenhagen Business School of Denmark.