Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Sports

Verdes already champs of FFB Top League; 2 regular season weeks remain

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021– Two more scheduled weeks of games remain in the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021 Tournament, but already the reigning PLB (Premier League of Belize) champions, Verdes FC have been crowned champions of the FFB Top League. That is because they have already garnered enough points, undefeated in 8 outings, to put them beyond the reach of any other team in the competition, which does not have a playoff format, but is determined strictly on the total points garnered in the regular competition. (See updated Standings below)

In a clever strategy, the past three Wednesday nights have featured Week #9 games brought forward from the double round-robin 10-game format for the 6 teams in the competition. Last night’s 3-2 Verdes FC win over Wagiya SC completed the Week #9 fixtures, so that, with the Week #7 games played over last weekend, only Weeks #8 and #10 games remain. But, as the standings indicate, Verdes has already clinched the championship in this FFB Top League.

In Week #7 games this past weekend, on Saturday, December 4, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, midfielder Darrel Myvett broke a 2-2 tie in second half to give Verdes FC the 3-2 victory over a game Altitude FC. Verdes goals were by Edwin Bernal (4’ & 7’) and Darrel Myvett (57’); while Altitude got a goal each from Luis “Baaka” Torres (21’) and Collin Westby (45+2’).

In the opener on Sunday afternoon at the same venue, it was the same score, as Garden City FC got a late goal from Morvin Budna to secure the 3-2 win over Caesar Ridge FC. Goal scorers for Garden City were Carlos Gonzalez (45’), Andres Makin, Jr. (79’) and Morvin Budna (89’); while both Caesar Ridge goals came from rising star Shawn Young (21’ & 87’ PK).

And it was a 3-2 score again in the nightcap, as Wagiya could not hold an early 2-nil lead against San Pedro Pirates FC, who, though a man down from red card, tied the score by halftime, and then got the game winner in second half from Moises Hernandez. San Pedro goals were by Jesse Smith (16’), Pablo Mendizabal (18’) and Moises Hernandez (77’); while Wagiya goals came from Carlton “Fubu” Thomas (8’) and Dayro Chambal (20’).

The 3-2 affair continued last night, Wednesday, as Week #9 was completed with Verdes FC surviving an early 2-nil scare from Wagiya to come away with a hard fought 3-2 victory to keep their unblemished record intact. Wagiya jumped in front with goals from Alton Carr (12’) and Dayro Chambal (14’); but Verdes replied quickly with goals from Jordy Polanco (20’) and Junior Vargas (22’), and got the game winner in second half from Edwin Bernal (54’).

The remaining games are not for the top prize, but for second place, and also of interest is whether Verdes FC can remain undefeated, and whether newcomers Caesar Ridge FC, who have improved in competitiveness, can secure that elusive first victory.

Updated Week #8 schedule:
Saturday, December 11
4:00 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Altitude FC
Sunday, December 12
3:30 p.m. – Garden City FC vs Verdes FC
6:00 p.m. – Wagiya SC vs Caesar Ridge FC

