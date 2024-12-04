Belizeans now need ETA to travel to UK

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM

A very close and special friend of mine sent me a podcast about the link between ADHD, addiction, autoimmune disease and trauma, and the womb. Dr. Gabor Mate, a renowned physician and author, was explaining how many of the problems we face through life start in the womb, and continue to follow us for the rest of our lives, unless we deal with them through therapy and constant treatment. After listening to this incredible man, I have come to realize that I suffer from ADHD; and my daughter, who is going to be a licensed therapist, agrees with me. Attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) has apparently gone on unnoticed in many of us, our children, our friends and families for years, or mostly unnoticed, unless it becomes too obvious to ignore. But if you look up the traits, you will find that you, or someone you know, fall into that category!

Since listening to all that was discussed in the podcast, I have come to the realization that sometimes we are too quick to judge others and their frailties. At the same time, we cannot just let bad behavior pass because of extenuating circumstances. I believe there has to be a balance between the condemnation and the punishment.

If one is to believe that we are predisposed or predestined to live life in a certain way, then, in my opinion, we are not born with a free will. If it’s already decided in the womb that you are going to be an addict or a bum or a murderer, then what gives? I do understand that maybe these conditions can be treated, but how does one treat a disease that they are not aware of, or cannot afford to treat, which would be maybe 70% of us?

It is all so overwhelming to think that the majority of those who suffer from depression, from multiple diseases, from trauma, never had a chance to change the way we go through life, except by intervention, and in the majority of cases there’s no help in discovering what ails us. So, we live our lives according to our circumstances, vulnerable to all the unknown, the uncertainty, believing that this is all there is. Wat a ting!

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could interview our parents before they conceived us, just to make certain everything was copacetic?

Glen