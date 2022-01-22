74 F
Sports

Week 1 results in National Elite Youth Football Championships

368

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 19, 2022– This past weekend, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), in coordination with the National Sports Council, held Week 1 games in 4 different categories of its 2022 National Elite Youth Championships: U17 Men’s (Groups A & B); U17 Women’s (One Group); U20 Men’s (Groups A & B); and U20 Women’s (Groups A & B). The participating teams are the respective youth selections of the different football zones/districts; and within each group they will be playing a single round-robin regular season, after which the semifinals will be home and away, and the finals a knockout round.

Below are the results from the first week of competition, all Week 1 games being held on Saturday, January 15:

U17 Women’s Elite Week 1
At the MCC Grounds in Belize City, starting at 10:00 a.m., Belize Elite hosted Corozal Elite, and it was the visitors breaking a 3-3 tie near the end of regulation to come away with a 4-3 victory. Goal scorers for Corozal were Joselyn Puck (6’ & 59’), Jemily Pena (51’) and Lineth Chan (89’); while Belize’s goals were by Alani Gonzalez (14’ & 72’) and Emaya Ku (45’).

Then at 1:00 p.m. at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, the visiting Belmopan Elite trounced the home team Toledo Elite, 10-0, with goals from Norma Rosa (6’), Marjorie Sanchez (9’, 13’, 50’, 58’, 81’ & 83’), Kimani Davis (23’) and Alicia Coc (19’ & 26’).

Upcoming U17 Women’s Week 2 schedule:
Saturday, January 22
10:00 a.m. – Stann Creek Elite vs Toledo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium
10:00 a.m. – Belmopan Elite vs Belize Elite – FFB Stadium

U17 Men’s Elite Week 1

Group A
Beginning at noon at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, it was Belize Elite drilling Corozal Elite, 5-1, behind goals by Keffer Perteau (15’, 21’ & 82’), Shemar Thomas (82’) and Calvin Thurton (90’); while Clifford Sanker (66’) got the sole tally for Corozal Elite.

Meanwhile, at the Ambergris Stadium, it was a 3-3 draw between San Pedro Elite and Orange Walk Elite. Shaking the net for home team San Pedro were Edward Reyes (14’), Primitivo Martinez (59’) and Steven Almendarez (78’); while Orange Walk’s goals were by Diego Chan (6’ & 63’) and Nigel Tillett (51’).

Group B
With kickoff at 10:00 a.m. at the Carl Ramos Stadium, Stann Creek Elite prevailed, 4-2, over visiting Cayo Elite. Sharing the scoring for Stann Creek Elite were Harrison Roches, Jr. (45’), Aaron Estero (64’ & 86’) and Leon McDougal (90’); while Cayo Elite got a goal apiece from Patricio Guerra (55’) and Jamie Velasquez (78’).

And in the afternoon at 2:00 p.m. down south at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium, Mid-South Elite blanked Benque Viejo Elite, 5-0, with goals from Dantay Green (38’ & 47’), Santiago Makin (61’), Devin Garbutt (70’) and Trevaughn Garbutt (77’).

U17 Men’s Week 2 schedule:
Saturday, January 22
12:00 noon – (A) Orange Walk Elite vs Corozal Elite – People’s Stadium
12:00 noon – (A) Belmopan Elite vs San Pedro Elite – FFB Stadium
12:00 noon – (B) Cayo Elite vs Benque Viejo Elite – Norman Broaster Stadium
12:00 noon – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs Toledo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium

U20 Women’s Elite Week 1

Group A
At 10:00 in the morning at Ambergris Stadium, it was San Pedro Elite getting the 3-1 win against Orange Walk Elite. San Pedro got a goal each from Tanya Teul (19’), Babee Lopez (32’) and Samira Sorto (88’); while Orange Walk’s only goal was by Kaite Jones (36’).

Then at 2:00 in the afternoon at the MCC Grounds, Belize Elite clipped Corozal Elite, 4-3, with an injury time goal from Shante Chacon, who had a hat trick for Belize (22’, 86’ & 90+’) along with Aaliyah Herbert (75’); while Corozal got a goal apiece from Ashari Zuniga (31’), Anahi Blanco (49’) and Alisha Terry 63’).

Group B
Starting at 12:00 noon at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, it was Shendra Casimiro (66’) and Jaelin Cacho (90’) leading Stann Creek Elite to a 2-0 victory over Cayo Elite.
And at 3:00 p.m. at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in P.G., Roshanny Narvaez (5’, 31’, 44’ & 55’) scored all 4 goals, as she led Belmopan Elite to a 4-0 win over Toledo Elite.

U20 Women’s Week 2 schedule:
Saturday, January 22
2:00 p.m. – (A) Orange Walk Elite vs Belize Elite – People’s Stadium
2:00 p.m. – (A) Corozal Elite vs San Pedro Elite – Santiago Ricalde Stadium
2:00 p.m. – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs Toledo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium
4:00 p.m. – (B) Belmopan Elite vs Cayo Elite – FFB Stadium

U20 Men’s Elite Week 1

Group A
Out at the Ambergris Stadium, beginning at 2:00 p.m., visiting Orange Walk Elite came away with the 3-1 victory over home team San Pedro Elite. Orange Walk got a goal each from Tyrese Augustine (5’), Jaheim Augustine (50’) and Belarmino Esquivel (66’); while the lone goal for San Pedro was by Jarret Rubio (56’).

And at 4:00 p.m. at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, Belize Elite shut out Corozal Elite, 5-0, with a goal apiece from Adrian Usher (33’), Shemar Gillett (44’), Eldon Reneau (70’), Lawnie Leslie (74’) and Brandon Smith (78’).

Group B
With 2:00 p.m. kickoff time at the Carl Ramos Stadium, Stann Creek Elite dropped Cayo Elite, 2-0, with goals from Stephen Noralez (19’) and Timothy Estero (23’).

Then at 4:00 p.m. at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium, it was Mid-South Elite blanking Benque Viejo Elite, 4-0, with a goal apiece from Edwin Gomez (32’), Kieron Cacho (55’), Marshawn Lozano (79’) and Shemar Roberts (90’).

U20 Men’s Week 2 schedule:
Saturday, January 22
2:00 p.m. – (A) Belmopan Elite vs San Pedro Elite – FFB Stadium
4:00 p.m. – (A) Orange Walk Elite vs Corozal Elite – People’s Stadium
4:00 p.m. – (B) Cayo Elite vs Benque Viejo Elite – Norman Broaster Stadium
4:00 p.m. – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs Toledo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium

