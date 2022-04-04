74 F
Belize City
Monday, April 4, 2022
Home Sports Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless
Sports

Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

157

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022– Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by now it has likely dawned on fans of the old capital that there is no Belize City representative team in this NAWL season. The Belize District is represented by San Pedro Pirates FC women’s team. Neither is there any team from Toledo or Orange Walk (Juventus Girls pulled out a week before the tournament started.) Of the 10 participating teams, 5 in each group, there are 2 teams playing out of Corozal – Corozal United Warriors and Bay City FC; 1 from the Belize District – San Pedro Pirates FC; 1 from Belmopan – Jewel Fury; 3 from Cayo – Cayo Dreamers, Santa Elena Strikers and Verdes Rebels; 2 from Mid-South – Rumberas and Sagitun Girlz; and 1 from Dangriga – Wagiya United SC.

It will also be noticed that this might be a season like no other, as Week 2 is over, and defending champs Jewel Fury is yet to register a victory, actually sitting near the bottom of the standings in a season that is slated to end in relegation of the Division A last place team, and elevation of the Division B winner. (See standings below.)

In Week 1 games on Saturday, March 19, Sagitun Girlz clipped Jewel Fury, 2-1; San Pedro Pirates FC dropped Verdes Rebels, 1-0; and Bay City FC blanked Wagiya United SC, 4-0. The game scheduled for Sunday, March 20, between Santa Elena Strikers and Corozal United Warriors was postponed.

This past weekend, there were 3 games on Saturday, March 26, and 1 on Sunday, March 27.

Saturday, March 26
(Div. A) At the M.A. Stadium in Independence, it was scoreless in first half, but Rumberas got second half goals from Carlene Tillett (61’) and Roshanny Martinez (89’) to gain the 2-0 victory over Sagitun Girlz.

(Div. A) Meanwhile, it was a scoreless draw, 0-0, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium between Jewel Fury and San Pedro Pirates FC.

(Div. B) At the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, the visiting Cayo Dreamers came away with a 3-0 win over Corozal United Warriors, courtesy of a goal apiece from Sara Torres (22’), Jehnia Arnold (44’) and Allyshia Bowman (57’).

Sunday, March 27
(Div. B) The home fans at the Ricalde Stadium were happier on Sunday, when their flagship team, Bay City FC avenged the Warriors’ loss on Saturday with a 13-0 drubbing of another visitor from the Cayo District, Santa Elena Strikers, who added to the 12 goals scored by Bay City with an own goal from the Strikers’ Martha Stevens (no time given). Sharing in the scoring for Bay City were Alisha Terry (3’ & 53’), Anahie Blanco (15’, 24’ & 51’), Nora Ramirez (22’), Darina Tzul (46’ & 50’), Miriam Villamil (54’), Aaliyah Herbert (75’), Shante Chacon (79’) and Jocelyn Sho (86’).

After a break for international matches of the National Senior Women’s Team on April 6 and 12, followed by the Easter holidays and Cross Country, the competition resumes with Week 3 games on April 23.

Week 3 NAWL schedule:

Saturday, April 23
4:00 p.m. – (A) Verdes Rebels vs Rumberas – Norman Broaster Stadium
4:00 p.m. – (A) San Pedro Pirates vs Sagitun Girlz – Ambergris Stadium
3:00 p.m. – (B) Wagiya SC Ladies vs Santa Elena Strikers – Carl Ramos Stadium

Sunday, April 24
3:00 p.m. – (B) Cayo Dreamers vs Bay City FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

Previous articleNSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update
Next articleAhmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen...
Read more
Sports

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its...
Read more
Sports

Santa Elena & San Ignacio Basketball Tournament bounces into Week 2

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Sun. Mar. 27, 2022-- The Santa Elena and San Ignacio Basketball Tournament 2022 continued this weekend with 6 games....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president

International
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022-- The Supreme Court in Honduras has authorized the extradition of the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, to...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen...
Read more

Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by...
Read more

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A referendum could only delay the inevitable

Editorial
Last week Krem News reported that a handful of pastors, members of the National Evangelical Association (NEAB) and Roman Catholic priest, John Robinson had...
Read more

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper