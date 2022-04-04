Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022– Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by now it has likely dawned on fans of the old capital that there is no Belize City representative team in this NAWL season. The Belize District is represented by San Pedro Pirates FC women’s team. Neither is there any team from Toledo or Orange Walk (Juventus Girls pulled out a week before the tournament started.) Of the 10 participating teams, 5 in each group, there are 2 teams playing out of Corozal – Corozal United Warriors and Bay City FC; 1 from the Belize District – San Pedro Pirates FC; 1 from Belmopan – Jewel Fury; 3 from Cayo – Cayo Dreamers, Santa Elena Strikers and Verdes Rebels; 2 from Mid-South – Rumberas and Sagitun Girlz; and 1 from Dangriga – Wagiya United SC.

It will also be noticed that this might be a season like no other, as Week 2 is over, and defending champs Jewel Fury is yet to register a victory, actually sitting near the bottom of the standings in a season that is slated to end in relegation of the Division A last place team, and elevation of the Division B winner. (See standings below.)

In Week 1 games on Saturday, March 19, Sagitun Girlz clipped Jewel Fury, 2-1; San Pedro Pirates FC dropped Verdes Rebels, 1-0; and Bay City FC blanked Wagiya United SC, 4-0. The game scheduled for Sunday, March 20, between Santa Elena Strikers and Corozal United Warriors was postponed.

This past weekend, there were 3 games on Saturday, March 26, and 1 on Sunday, March 27.

Saturday, March 26

(Div. A) At the M.A. Stadium in Independence, it was scoreless in first half, but Rumberas got second half goals from Carlene Tillett (61’) and Roshanny Martinez (89’) to gain the 2-0 victory over Sagitun Girlz.

(Div. A) Meanwhile, it was a scoreless draw, 0-0, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium between Jewel Fury and San Pedro Pirates FC.

(Div. B) At the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, the visiting Cayo Dreamers came away with a 3-0 win over Corozal United Warriors, courtesy of a goal apiece from Sara Torres (22’), Jehnia Arnold (44’) and Allyshia Bowman (57’).

Sunday, March 27

(Div. B) The home fans at the Ricalde Stadium were happier on Sunday, when their flagship team, Bay City FC avenged the Warriors’ loss on Saturday with a 13-0 drubbing of another visitor from the Cayo District, Santa Elena Strikers, who added to the 12 goals scored by Bay City with an own goal from the Strikers’ Martha Stevens (no time given). Sharing in the scoring for Bay City were Alisha Terry (3’ & 53’), Anahie Blanco (15’, 24’ & 51’), Nora Ramirez (22’), Darina Tzul (46’ & 50’), Miriam Villamil (54’), Aaliyah Herbert (75’), Shante Chacon (79’) and Jocelyn Sho (86’).

After a break for international matches of the National Senior Women’s Team on April 6 and 12, followed by the Easter holidays and Cross Country, the competition resumes with Week 3 games on April 23.

Week 3 NAWL schedule:

Saturday, April 23

4:00 p.m. – (A) Verdes Rebels vs Rumberas – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – (A) San Pedro Pirates vs Sagitun Girlz – Ambergris Stadium

3:00 p.m. – (B) Wagiya SC Ladies vs Santa Elena Strikers – Carl Ramos Stadium

Sunday, April 24

3:00 p.m. – (B) Cayo Dreamers vs Bay City FC – Norman Broaster Stadium