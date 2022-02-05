Week 3 scores in National Elite Youth Football

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022– Week 3 games were played over the weekend in the National Elite Youth Football Championships 2022 being hosted by the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) in conjunction with the National Sports Council (NSC). All games were played on Saturday, January 29, at various venues across the country.

U17 Women Elite Week 3 scores

(Game time 10:00 a.m.) At the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, visiting Belmopan Elite got a goal in each half from Heidy Lopez (30’ & 56’) to gain the 2-1 win over Stann Creek Elite, whose only goal was by Angie Delcid (80’).

(Game time 12:00 noon) At the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town, Corozal Elite crushed the visiting Toledo Elite, 9-2, with goals from Lineth Chan (8’, 29’, 48’, 50’ & 72’), Whitney Lanza (9’) and Jemily Pena (13’, 79’ & 86’). Both Toledo goals were by Jada White (63’ & 67’).

Current U17 Women Elite Week 3 standings below:

Upcoming U17 Women Elite Week 4 schedule:

Saturday, February 5

10:00 a.m. – Stann Creek Elite vs Corozal Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium

10:00 a.m. – Toledo Elite vs Belize Elite – Victor Sanchez Union Field

U17 Men Elite Week 3 scores

All 4 games, 2 each in Group A and Group B, were scheduled to kick off at 12:00 noon.

It was a lopsided affair at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk, (Group A) where Belize Elite bombed Orange Walk Elite, 10-nil, with goals from Jaymion Cacho 15’), Steven Rivera (49’), Keffer Perteau (51’, 67’ & 71’), Shemar Thomas (78’ & 81’), Marvin Card (86’), Raymond Gentle (84’) and Dixon Gamboa (90’).

Meanwhile, at the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, (Group A) it was the visiting Belmopan Elite coming away with a 2-0 victory over Corozal Elite with first half goals from Asa Luke Gentle (36’) and Jefferson Rodriguez (42’).

The visitors prevailed again at the Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo, (Group B) where the only goal of the match, by Jalen Flores (30’), was enough to give Toledo Elite the 1-0 win over Benque Viejo Elite.

And at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio it was the visitors on top again, (Group B) as Mid-South Elite grabbed the 3-1 victory over Cayo Elite. Patricio Guerra (8’) gave home-standing Cayo Elite the early lead, but Mid-South Elite responded with goals from Dantay Green (27’ & 48’) and Eliel Solarez (47’).

Below are U17 Men Elite Week 3 standings:

Upcoming U17 Men Elite Week 4 schedule:

Saturday, February 5

2:00 p.m. – (A) Belmopan Elite vs Belize Elite – FFB Stadium

12:00 noon – (A) San Pedro Elite vs Corozal Elite – Ambergris Stadium

2:00 p.m. – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs Benque Viejo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium

2:00 p.m. – (B) Toledo Elite vs Mid-South Elite – Victor Sanchez Union Field

U20 Women Elite Week 3 scores

Only 3 of the 4 scheduled U20 Women Elite games were actually played on Saturday because the Stann Creek Elite vs Belmopan Elite game was re-scheduled.

With kickoff at 10:00 a.m. at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, (Group A) it remained scoreless until near the end, when Kaite Jones’ (87’) goal gave visiting Orange Walk Elite the 1-0 victory over Corozal Elite.

At 1:00 p.m. at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, (Group A) two first half goals from Tanya Teul (21’) and Aaliyah Pilgrim (30’) gave San Pedro Elite the 2-0 win over Belize Elite.

Then at 4:00 p.m. at the Norman Broaster Stadium, (Group B) Cayo Elite cruised to a 6-0 win over Toledo Elite with goals from Allisha Bowman (5’, 16’ & 65’), Jahnia Arnold (37’ & 80’) and Aiani Perez (57’).

Latest standings for U20 Women Elite at Week 3:

Upcoming Week 4 schedule for U20 Women Elite:

Saturday, February 5

10:00 a.m. – (A) San Pedro Elite vs (B) Cayo Elite – Ambergris Stadium

12:00 noon – (B) Toledo Elite vs (A) Belize Elite – Victor Sanchez Field

12:00 noon – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs (A) Corozal Elite

12:00 noon – (B) Belmopan Elite vs (A) Orange Walk Elite

U20 Men Elite Week 3 scores

With a 2:00 p.m. start at People’s Stadium in Orange Walk, (Group A) visiting Belize Elite pulled out a 2-1 win over Orange Walk Elite, courtesy of goals from Adrian Usher (17’) and Brandon Smith (75’), while Orange Walk’s only goal was by Allen Castillo (76’).

Meanwhile at the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, (Group A) it was Belmopan Elite coming away with the 5-0 win over Corozal Elite with goals from Kerdell Diaz (30’ & 51’), Jeison Medrano (65’) and Wilfredo Galvez (73’ & 80’).

At 4:00 p.m. at the Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo, (Group B) it was scoreless in first half, before Benque Viejo Elite got 3 goals in a 19-minute span to grab the 3-1 win over Toledo Elite. Shaking the net for Benque were Elias Iglesias (61’), Jared Requeña (73’) and Jalen Lennon (80’), while Toledo’s only goal was by Eugene Benguche (66’).

Meanwhile, at the Norman Broaster Stadium, (Group B) it was Cayo Elite, 4-2, over Mid-South Elite. Cayo’s goals came from Ahdanye Lewis (19’) and Israel Cruz (34’ & 85’) along with an own goal by Mid-South’s Karel Cabral (24’ OG); while Mid-South got a goal each from Kleron Cacho (62’) and Anwar Cabral ((79’)

U20 Men Elite standings at Week 3:

Upcoming U20 Men Elite Week 4 schedule:

Saturday, February 5

2:00 p.m. – (A) San Pedro Elite vs Corozal Elite – Ambergris Stadium

4:00 p.m. – (A) Belmopan Elite vs Belize Elite – FFB Stadium

2:00 p.m. – (B) Toledo Elite vs Mid-South Elite – Victor Sanchez Union Field

4:00 p.m. – (B) Stann Creek Elite vs Benque Viejo Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium