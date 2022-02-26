Week 5 games end reg. season for National Elite Youth Championships 2022

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 16, 2022– Week 5 games held this past Saturday, February 12, marked the end of regular season for the National Elite Youth Football Championships 2022 being hosted by the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) in conjuction with the National Sports Council (NSC).

Semifinals to start February 26

According to an FFB release on Monday of this week, all participating Elite selections will rest this coming weekend, February 19; and the semifinals will start the following Saturday, February 26, for all four categories – Women U17, Men U17, Women U20 and Men U20.

The semifinals will be home-and-away series; while the Finals will be one game knock-out.

Women U17 Elite Week 5 results

At the MCC Grounds in Belize City, with kickoff time at 10:00 a.m., Stann Creek Elite came back from a 2-1 deficit to score 3 goals in the last 15 minutes and register the 4-2 victory over Belize Elite. Shaking the net for Stann Creek were Shamika Lambey (15’ & 90+’) and Ceneia Apolonio (75’ & 80’), while Belize Elite got a goal each from Samryn Rancharan (39’) and Premilie Hope (58’).

Then beginning at noon at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, it was Belmopan Ellite with the 2-0 win over Corozal Elite, with Marjorie Sanchez (10’) and Bianca Hoare (19’) scoring for Belmopan.

First leg of Semifinals for Women U17 Elite:

Saturday, February 26

2:00 p.m. – Belize Elite vs Belmopan Elite – MCC Grounds

2:00 p.m. – Corozal Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – Ricalde Stadium

Men U17 Elite Week 5 results

At 12:00 noon at the MCC Grounds, (Group A) Belize Elite prevailed, 3-1, over San Pedro Elite with goals from Keffer Perteau (22’), Flayden Carter (34’) and Calvin Thurton (41’); while San Pedro’s only goal was by Anecky Palacio (45’).

Meanwhile, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Toledo, (Group B) it was a 1-1 draw between Toledo Elite and Cayo Elite. Jamie Velasquez (32’) gave Cayo the first half lead, but Sharlon Martinez (88’) equalized for the home team.

With a 2:00 p.m. kickoff time at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group A) Belmopan Elite crushed Orange Walk Elite, 5-nil, with goals from Dylon Gongora (5’ & 32’), Tyrese Moody (38’ & 74’) and Jahlique Lopez (57’).

Meanwhile, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, (Group B) all the scoring was in first half, as Mid-South Elite clipped Stann Creek Elite, 2-1, with a goal apiece from Santiago Makin (25’) and Dominique Palacio (30’), while Arlen Mendoza (13’) scored for Stann Creek.

First leg of Semifinals for Men U17 Elite:

Saturday, February 26

12:00 noon – Stann Creek Elite vs Belize Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium

12:00 noon – Belmopan Elite vs Mid-South Elite – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Women U20 Elite Week 5 results

Only one Week 5 game, a Group B back-match, was played on Saturday, February 12, to complete the regular season for the Women U20 Elite 2022 tournament.

Kicking off at 10:00 a.m. at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group B) Stann Creek Elite ran over Belmopan Elite by a 6-1 margin. Sharing the scoring for Stann Creek were Leslie Pensamento (30’), Shendra Casimiro (39’ & 82’), Jaelin Cacho (42’), Taryn Arnold (59’) and Josephine Pop (62’); while the lone goal for Belmopan was by Janivi Quiroz (56’).

[CORRECTION: Our apologies for error in last week’s Top Goal Scorers list, where the teams for Shante Chacon and Roshany Navares were mixed up, and we mistakenly had Shante for Belmopan and Roshany for Belize.]

First leg of Semifinals for Women U20 Elite:

Saturday, February 26

2:00 p.m. – Cayo Elite vs San Pedro Elite – Norman Broaster Stadium

2:00 p.m. – Orange Walk Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – People’s Stadium

Men U20 Elite Week 5 results

At 2:00 p.m. at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, (Group A) Belize Elite overpowered San Pedro Elite to the tune of a 7-1 margin. Belize goals came from Shemar Gillett (8’ & 31’), Alender Herrera (45+’), Lawnie Leslie (53’), Enoch Rhaburn (59’) and Jaylen Clother (66’) along with an own goal by San Pedro’s Jerson Betancourt (OG 90+’); while the lone goal for San Pedro was by the same Jerson Betancourt (15’).

Meanwhile, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, (Group B) the home team Toledo Elite got the 2-0 win over Cayo Elite with goals from Wilfredo Torres (49’) and Andres Miranda (89’).

At 4:00 p.m. at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group A) Belmopan Elite and Orange Walk Elite played to a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, (Group B) the visiting Stann Creek Elite came away with a 3-2 victory over Mid-South Elite. Netting a goal each for Stann Creek were Daijan Daniels (3’), Jason Kelly (45+’) and Kevin Higinio (41’); while Jordan Apolonio (34’ & 50’) got both goals for Mid-South.

First leg of Semifinals for Men U20 Elite:

Saturday, February 26

Time TBA – Benque Viejo Elite vs Belmopan Elite – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Time TBA – Belize Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – MCC Grounds

(TBA – To be announced)