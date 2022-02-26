74 F
Belize City
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Home Sports Week 5 games end reg. season for National Elite Youth Championships 2022
Sports

Week 5 games end reg. season for National Elite Youth Championships 2022

149

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 16, 2022– Week 5 games held this past Saturday, February 12, marked the end of regular season for the National Elite Youth Football Championships 2022 being hosted by the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) in conjuction with the National Sports Council (NSC).

Semifinals to start February 26
According to an FFB release on Monday of this week, all participating Elite selections will rest this coming weekend, February 19; and the semifinals will start the following Saturday, February 26, for all four categories – Women U17, Men U17, Women U20 and Men U20.

The semifinals will be home-and-away series; while the Finals will be one game knock-out.
Women U17 Elite Week 5 results

At the MCC Grounds in Belize City, with kickoff time at 10:00 a.m., Stann Creek Elite came back from a 2-1 deficit to score 3 goals in the last 15 minutes and register the 4-2 victory over Belize Elite. Shaking the net for Stann Creek were Shamika Lambey (15’ & 90+’) and Ceneia Apolonio (75’ & 80’), while Belize Elite got a goal each from Samryn Rancharan (39’) and Premilie Hope (58’).

Then beginning at noon at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, it was Belmopan Ellite with the 2-0 win over Corozal Elite, with Marjorie Sanchez (10’) and Bianca Hoare (19’) scoring for Belmopan.

First leg of Semifinals for Women U17 Elite:

Saturday, February 26
2:00 p.m. – Belize Elite vs Belmopan Elite – MCC Grounds
2:00 p.m. – Corozal Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – Ricalde Stadium

Men U17 Elite Week 5 results
At 12:00 noon at the MCC Grounds, (Group A) Belize Elite prevailed, 3-1, over San Pedro Elite with goals from Keffer Perteau (22’), Flayden Carter (34’) and Calvin Thurton (41’); while San Pedro’s only goal was by Anecky Palacio (45’).

Meanwhile, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Toledo, (Group B) it was a 1-1 draw between Toledo Elite and Cayo Elite. Jamie Velasquez (32’) gave Cayo the first half lead, but Sharlon Martinez (88’) equalized for the home team.

With a 2:00 p.m. kickoff time at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group A) Belmopan Elite crushed Orange Walk Elite, 5-nil, with goals from Dylon Gongora (5’ & 32’), Tyrese Moody (38’ & 74’) and Jahlique Lopez (57’).

Meanwhile, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, (Group B) all the scoring was in first half, as Mid-South Elite clipped Stann Creek Elite, 2-1, with a goal apiece from Santiago Makin (25’) and Dominique Palacio (30’), while Arlen Mendoza (13’) scored for Stann Creek.

First leg of Semifinals for Men U17 Elite:

Saturday, February 26
12:00 noon – Stann Creek Elite vs Belize Elite – Carl Ramos Stadium
12:00 noon – Belmopan Elite vs Mid-South Elite – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Women U20 Elite Week 5 results
Only one Week 5 game, a Group B back-match, was played on Saturday, February 12, to complete the regular season for the Women U20 Elite 2022 tournament.

Kicking off at 10:00 a.m. at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group B) Stann Creek Elite ran over Belmopan Elite by a 6-1 margin. Sharing the scoring for Stann Creek were Leslie Pensamento (30’), Shendra Casimiro (39’ & 82’), Jaelin Cacho (42’), Taryn Arnold (59’) and Josephine Pop (62’); while the lone goal for Belmopan was by Janivi Quiroz (56’).

[CORRECTION: Our apologies for error in last week’s Top Goal Scorers list, where the teams for Shante Chacon and Roshany Navares were mixed up, and we mistakenly had Shante for Belmopan and Roshany for Belize.]

First leg of Semifinals for Women U20 Elite:

Saturday, February 26
2:00 p.m. – Cayo Elite vs San Pedro Elite – Norman Broaster Stadium
2:00 p.m. – Orange Walk Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – People’s Stadium

Men U20 Elite Week 5 results
At 2:00 p.m. at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, (Group A) Belize Elite overpowered San Pedro Elite to the tune of a 7-1 margin. Belize goals came from Shemar Gillett (8’ & 31’), Alender Herrera (45+’), Lawnie Leslie (53’), Enoch Rhaburn (59’) and Jaylen Clother (66’) along with an own goal by San Pedro’s Jerson Betancourt (OG 90+’); while the lone goal for San Pedro was by the same Jerson Betancourt (15’).

Meanwhile, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, (Group B) the home team Toledo Elite got the 2-0 win over Cayo Elite with goals from Wilfredo Torres (49’) and Andres Miranda (89’).

At 4:00 p.m. at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, (Group A) Belmopan Elite and Orange Walk Elite played to a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, (Group B) the visiting Stann Creek Elite came away with a 3-2 victory over Mid-South Elite. Netting a goal each for Stann Creek were Daijan Daniels (3’), Jason Kelly (45+’) and Kevin Higinio (41’); while Jordan Apolonio (34’ & 50’) got both goals for Mid-South.

First leg of Semifinals for Men U20 Elite:

Saturday, February 26
Time TBA – Benque Viejo Elite vs Belmopan Elite – Isidoro Beaton Stadium
Time TBA – Belize Elite vs Stann Creek Elite – MCC Grounds
(TBA – To be announced)

Previous articleRussia invades Ukraine
Next articleCricket Corner – The Harrison Parks 2022 Cricket Competition kicks off this weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 3 results

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022-- The 7th season of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) continued with Week 3 of the tournament on Sunday,...
Read more
Sports

Cricket Corner – The Harrison Parks 2022 Cricket Competition kicks off this weekend

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022-- A very pleasant time of the day to all players, fans, spectators and cricket enthusiasts! After a spectacular Marathon...
Read more
Sports

Valentine’s Day marathon held to honor deceased BDF soldier

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022-- In late July 2021, 45-year-old Victor Martin, Staff Sergeant, Special Force operator, and a physical instructor for the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Correcting our past to improve our future

Letters
Dear citizens of Belize, I am presently writing to address a resurfacing issue. While I am only fourteen years old, I have realized there needs...
Read more

What are you doing with your right to vote?

Letters
Dear Editor: Please allow me a space in your newspaper so that I can write to the people of Belize about what to consider when...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 3 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022-- The 7th season of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) continued with Week 3 of the tournament on Sunday,...
Read more

Cricket Corner – The Harrison Parks 2022 Cricket Competition kicks off this weekend

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022-- A very pleasant time of the day to all players, fans, spectators and cricket enthusiasts! After a spectacular Marathon...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

That compassionate capitalism ship didn’t stop here

Editorial
Plus Television’s Louis Wade, a pastor, stated on his morning show recently that he was not a socialist, and that he believes in compassionate...
Read more

Hacia dónde, Belize? ¿Un compromiso con la mediocridad?

Editorial
Domingo 20 de febrero de 2022 El público deportivo de Belize tiene hambre de éxito, algo de lo que sentirse orgulloso en la escena internacional....
Read more

Where to, Belize? A commitment to mediocrity?

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 The sporting public in Belize is hungry for some measure of success, something to feel proud about on the international scene....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
One of the most interesting things Charlie Good told me was that he had been on the payroll of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are many, many extraordinary stories of cruelty, greed, barbarism, megalomania and heroism in the history of Latin American politics. One such story is...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the University of Belize (UB) was formally opened in August of 2000, yours truly was the chairman of the board. The university was/is...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper