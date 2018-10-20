Weekend football games results from Corozal

COROZAL TOWN, Tues. Oct. 16, 2018– The games of the previous weekend were all canceled due to the weather, but this past weekend was great, as we had lots of games ongoing in the Corozal Football Association (CFA) U-15, U-17, U-10 and Female U-17 tournaments.

This upcoming weekend, it’s our semifinals, which will be played on Sunday only at the Ricalde Stadium.

We would also like to mention that on October 27, we will start our First Division tournament; a total of 8 teams will be participating.

This past week marked the 10th week of our ongoing U-15 Male and U-17 Male Tournaments. We are pleased to report that all games have been a success. Our office takes this opportunity to thank our Match Commissioner, Mr. Louis Arcurio, who has dedicated himself during this past ten weeks. A big thank you to all the parents, club managers, players and coaches. In addition, on October 27, the 1st Division kicks off in Corozal with the first game played by Sarteneja FC vs Calcutta Bulls, and second game, Ranchito Warriors vs Patchakan.

Games results

On Wednesday, October 10, (U-15) Corozal Invaders bombed Falcons, 7-1; and (U-17) Corozal Rising Stars won, 3-0, over Hiram Stars.

In games on Saturday, October 13, (U-15) Falcons clipped Corozal Rising Stars, 1-0; (U-17) Caledonia dropped Corozal Invaders, 4-1; (U-17) Falcons shut out Bacadia Warriors, 5-0; and (U-17) Hiram Stars won, 3-0, over Libertadores.

On Sunday, October 14, it was (U-15) Corozal Invaders crushing Carolina, 6-0; (Female U-17) Libertadores and Calcutta Strikers playing to a 1-1 draw; (U-17) Corozal Rising Stars with the 3-0 victory over Libertadores; (U-17) Hiram Stars drawing 3-3 with Chunox FC; and (U-15) Corozal Rising Stars ending deadlocked, 1-1, with Hiram Stars.

Also on Sunday, October 14, it was (U-10) Calcutta Strikers, 4-0, over Hiram Stars; (U-10) Rising Stars, 7-0, over Calcutta Bulls; and (U-10) Corozal Invaders, 3-0, over Calcutta Strikers.

And on Monday, October 15, (U-17) Progresso United prevailed, 3-0, over Corozal Invaders; (U-17) Falcons crushed Caledonia, 7-0; (U-17) Chunox FC drilled Ranchito Young Warriors, 5-0; and (U-17) Bacadia Warrios got the 3-0 win over Hiram Stars.

Below are the club standings as of Monday, October 16:



For this upcoming weekend, the Semifinal games will be played at the Ricalde Stadium:

Sunday, October 21

10:00 a.m. – (U-15) Falcons vs Hiram Stars

11:30 a.m. – (U-15) Corozal Invaders vs Corozal Rising Stars

1:30 p.m. – (U-17) Corozal Rising Stars vs Progresso United

3:30 p.m. – (U-17) Falcons vs Chunox FC

5:30 p.m. – (Female U-17) Libertadores vs Calcutta Strikers

Meanwhile on the same day:

11:30 a.m. – (U-10) Rising Stars vs Corozal Invaders

12:20 p.m. – (U-10) Hiram Stars vs Calcutta Bulls

1:00 p.m. – (U-10) Rising Stars vs Calcutta Strikers

The Corozal Football Association also takes this opportunity to thank Ranchito Young Warriors (U-17) for their hard work, dedication and passion to play football. During our ongoing tournament, this team was always on time and always willing to give their best on the field. Our office applauds their efforts and exceptional leadership displayed by one young player by the name of Roberto Tun, who took the initiative to get a group of young players and made their team with the support of Mr. Jose Vela and Mr. Sergio Magana. By doing this, he opened the doors to many teenagers in your village.