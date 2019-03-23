Is William “Danny” Mason attempting to fire his attorneys?

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 21, 2019– The trial of William “Danny” Mason trial in the Supreme Court was scheduled to continue today, but this morning the trial was abruptly adjourned to tomorrow, Friday, at 9:00 a.m. Mason and his co-accused were not brought into the courtroom of Justice Antoinette Moore, who is hearing the case without a jury, and quite notably, representatives of the media and spectators were asked to leave the courtroom.

Amandala has been reliably informed that Mason had indicated to the court that he no longer wants his defense team, attorneys Herbert Panton and Rachel Montejo-Juan, to represent him.

While no one who is connected to the trial could go on record because the court had been cleared, we have learned that when the court convenes in the morning, the Crown, represented by Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, will make submissions to Justice Moore.

Attorneys Panton and Montejo-Juan are also expected to make submissions.

Presently, more than a dozen of the prosecution witnesses have already testified in the trial; some of the testimonies were provided via Skype.

When the trial opened on Tuesday, March 12, Richard “Dickie” Bradley, who was one of Mason’s attorneys, excused himself from the case, citing other commitments.

Mason and his co-accused — Ashton Vanegas, Keron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez, and Ernest Castillo — are on trial for the July 2016 beheading of Dangriga pastor Llewellyn Lucas.