New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

William “Danny” Mason back in court

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: William ‘Danny’ Mason arriving at court in Belmopan

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Fri. July 26, 2024

William “Danny” Mason was back in court today on charges of two counts of kidnapping of a Mennonite couple which took place back in 2016.

The couple, Lloyd and Rose Friessen, are accusing Mason of kidnapping them following their attempt to confront him for scamming them out of $300,000. It is alleged that when they demanded that he return the money, Mason and a companion, Ryan Rhaburn, kidnapped them.

Mason allegedly also demanded that the couple pay him weekly for their protection.

The jury trial continued this week in Belmopan before Justice Francis Cumberbatch, and on Wednesday the prosecution closed their case. Today’s trial was adjourned, but it is expected to resume on Monday, July 29.

The defense for Mason and Rhaburn is scheduled to start its case on Monday; thereafter, a verdict on the case is expected on Tuesday, July 30.

Mason is being represented by Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington, and Rhaburn is represented by Senior Counsel Simeon Sampson.

