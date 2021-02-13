Woman, 26, dies in Stann Creek car crash

STANN CREEK DISTRICT, Tues. Feb. 9, 2021– Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which claimed the life of 26-year-old Arita Vanzie on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Reports are that the driver of a 2017 Chevy Impala lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a culvert near Mile 3 on the Stann Creek Valley Road.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified as 21-year-old Damion Usher, said to be the driver; 22-year-old Zane Zuniga; 24-year-old Deon Castillo, and the victim, Arita Vanzie, 26.

When police arrived on the scene, the persons involved in the crash had already been taken to the Southern Regional Hospital. While undergoing treatment at the facility, however, Vanzie succumbed to her injuries. The other occupants of the car are listed in a stable condition at the Southern Regional Hospital.

The group of young people in the car were headed in the direction of Dangriga Town from the Mile 6 area when the accident occurred.