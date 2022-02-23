Woman killed in Orange Walk RTA 

BELIZE CITY. Sun. Feb. 20, 2022– A 26-year-old woman, Veronica Elizabeth Quischan, lost her life on Thursday night, February 17, on the Blue Creek Road in San Lazaro, Orange Walk, when the vehicle in which she was traveling with her cousin and a child collided with an Isuzu Trooper as they were passing San Felipe village on their way to Trial Farm (where Quischan lived).

The Isuzu Trooper was being driven by Gouli Chen, 75, a businessman of Orange Walk, who was driving from Orange Walk to Blue Creek, and who reportedly, upon reaching an intersection, made a left turn into a feeder road without first clearing traffic in the oncoming lane. It was at that point that the car in which Quischan had been traveling, which was coming from the opposite direction and was being driven by Quischan’s cousin, 23-year-old Mario Barrera, hit the left front corner of the Trooper, and flipped several times.

Quischan was flung out of the vehicle and reportedly died on the scene. Barrera and the child in the vehicle survived and received only minor injuries.

A postmortem examination was conducted on Quischan’s body, and the cause of her death has been certified to be multiple blunt force trauma as a result of the road traffic accident.

Since then, police have formally arrested and charged Chen with one count of manslaughter by negligence, one count of negligent harm, one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, and one count of failure to give way when changing directions.

Veronica had been working as a babysitter for Barrera.