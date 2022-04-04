74 F
Woman raising funds for sick mom dies in RTA

Safira Teul, a 23-year-old mother of 3, died on Sunday in a traffic accident that occurred in an area between the San Roman and Maya Mopan villages in the Stann Creek District.

Safira Teul, deceased

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 29, 2022– A young mother of three who had been delivering tamales made by her family as part of an effort to raise funds for her ailing mother, tragically lost her life after a traffic accident on Sunday morning, March 27. Safira Teul, 23, had reportedly been on her way back to her home when she was in an accident that occurred on the Southern Highway between the villages of San Ramon and Maya Mopan in the Stann Creek district at around 7:00 a.m.

She was reportedly seated in the passenger side of a vehicle that was heading from San Roman Village to her home in Maya Mopan when, as they drew near to a cemetery, there was a blowout of the left front tire of the vehicle near a curve. At that point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned—resulting in severe injuries to Teul that eventually led to her death.

Her brother, Christopher Teul, told reporters that a farmer who was on his way to his plantation saw the accident and rendered assistance. However, Safira succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Southern Regional Hospital.

He said: “Luckily, there was a farmer that was heading to his farm on a motorcycle with his son-in-law on that same morning, and he was the first person to be on the scene. He actually saw when the vehicle was turning over and he responded and noticed that there were 4 occupants of the vehicle. He then sent his son-in-law to the field, because they were having a marathon on the field on that same day in the village. My brother was also on the field”. “My sisters were doing delivery and the first thing that came to my mind was, ‘this is my sisters’, so he hurriedly got a vehicle and proceeded to the scene and that was when my sister, my little niece, and brother-in-law came out of the vehicle. My sister, who later passed away, came out and complained of stomach pain. So the vehicle that my brother took to reach the scene, [he] carried them to the hospital [Independence Polyclinic], and then my sister was moved from the polyclinic to Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga where she passed away in the ambulance,” recounted Teul.

Safira Teul leaves behind 3 children all under the age of 7-years-old, and Christopher Teul is pleading with the general public for financial assistance to partially cover the family’s funeral expenses.

“My sister left behind her 3 children—her 6-year-old, 4-year-old, and 2-year-old daughters. If the public or anyone is willing to help financially in any way, they can; everyone is welcomed. I can be reached at 665-3358. I have a Belize Bank account … Belize Bank’s number is 214695010160000. Everybody is welcome to donate. We’re still planning the funeral, as a post-mortem must be conducted on her, so we’re just waiting to finalize when will be the wake and the funeral,” he said.

