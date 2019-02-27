Women Bandits setting football record at Week 4 of NAWL

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 25, 2019– With 4 weeks of competition completed in the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2019 tournament, Jewel Fury Bandits, as the Belmopan based women team is now called, has set a record that is not likely to be broken anytime soon; and they are not finished yet. At Week 4 of the competition in the South Group, Jewel Fury Bandits have not given up a single goal yet, while they have amassed a massive total of 45 goals so far in the competition. They are the only team from either group with a perfect 4 and 0 record. (See standings below.) Two North teams are also undefeated, but Black Orchid and Verdes have each drawn a game, against each other; while in the South, Rumberas are also undefeated with one draw, but they face Jewel Fury Bandits for the first time this coming weekend. (See schedule below.)

On Saturday afternoon, February 23, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, home standing Altitude dropped Dangriga Pumas, 3-0, with goals from Jelissa Forman (7’) and Pauline Linarez (43’ & 85’). Meanwhile, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, visiting San Pedro Invaders took an early 1-nil lead through Esther Galeano (7’); but the home team, Black Orchid rebounded with goals from Jennelle Pott (12’ & 76’), Shardee Lozano (29’) and Angelique Mejia (49’), to grab the 4-1 home victory.

Four games were played on Sunday. Out west at the Norman Broaster Stadium, it was the Orange Walk visitors, Gladiators coming away with the 3-1 road victory over Royal Maya Hill. Gladiators got a goal apiece from Karen Garcia (15’), Mayte Diaz (60’) and Miriam Villamil (69’); while Diana Espinosa (51’) got the only goal for Maya Hill. Meanwhile, also in Cayo, at the Santa Elena Sporting Complex, it was the visiting Rumberas from Independence crushing Santa Elena Strikers, 8-nil, with goals from Wendy Rivas (5’), Quiniah Caliz (19’ & 90+’) and Ashley Rodriguez (24’, 51’, 79’, 83’ & 88’). Down deep south at the Victor Sanchez Union Field, the visitors were again bad news for the home team, as Belmopan’s Jewel Fury Bandits loaded up the Ladies Freedom Fighters of Punta Gorda, 9-nil, with goals from Fatima Romero (20’, 45+’ & 74’), Kursha Pollard (24’, 31’ & 37’), Jayda Brown (24’ & 88’) and Anijay Quiroz (87’). And way up north at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town, home standing Corozal Scorpions had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Verdes Rebels from Cayo. After a scoreless first half, an own goal by Corozal’s Jelly Yam (48’ OG) gave Verdes Rebels a 1-nil lead, and Kimberley Perez (64’) increased the visitors’ lead to 2-nil; but the Scorpions came back strong with two goals from Noemi Magana (67’ & 87’) to salvage the 2-2 draw.

National Women Team friendly

The NAWL tournament takes a break this coming weekend for a friendly on Sunday, March 3, between the Belize Senior National Women Team and the Motlow State Women Team from the USA.

The tournament resumes the following week with Week 5 games.

Week 5 schedule:

Saturday, March 9

3:00 p.m. – Rumberas vs Jewel Fury Bandits – M.A. Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Dangriga Pumas vs Ladies Freedom Fighters – Carl Ramos Stadium

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Invaders vs Verdes Rebels – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, March 10

2:00 p.m. – Royal Maya Hill vs Corozal Scorpions – Norman Broaster Stadium

3:00 p.m. – Gladiators vs Black Orchid – People’s Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Santa Elena Strikers vs Altitude FC – Santa Elena Sporting Complex