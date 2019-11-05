WR Sunday Race Results November 3

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019

Here are the results from Weekend Ryders (WR) racing held yesterday from Leslie’s Imports to Boom Village Junction and return, to finish at Old Belize, for 40 miles. The race started at 8:20 a.m. 13 of 14 starters completed the race, which was for A/B/C categories.

Finishing order was: 1st Place – Wayne Moses (Kulture, 1:44:47); 2nd Kenny Gladden (Digicell-4G, st); 3rd Warren Coye (Santino’s, 1:45:12); 4th Barney Brown (Digicell-4G, st); 5th Vallan Symns (Kulture, st); 6th Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s, 1:45:24); 7th Gilroy Lewis (BFSC, 1:45:31); 8th Santino Castillo (Santino’s, 1:47:57); 9th Mike Phillips (Furnished Apartments, st); 10thh Kenny Gooding (Santino’s, st); 11th Rutherford Cunningham (Digicell-4G, st); 12th Daniel Cano (Santino’s, 1:56:15); and 13th Amir Gonzalez (unattached, 2:01:00).