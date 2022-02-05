74 F
Xaibe man hacked to death

A motionless body was found on the outskirts of Xaibe Village in the Corozal District

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022– A lifeless body was found on a farm in the outskirts of Xaibe Village in the Corozal District a little before 9 o’clock this morning. Police officers responding to the scene at around 8:55 a.m. searched the insides of an unpainted cement bungalow house where they discovered the motionless body of Fermin Rivera, 67, the caretaker of the farm. Police observed the body with multiple apparent chop wounds. Rivera, a naturalized Belizean, is a resident of Xaibe Village.

Initial investigations reveal that earlier that same morning, at around 5 a.m., Rivera was attacked, tied up, and chopped multiple times. This evening a news team from CTV3 visited the area and police, who were still on the scene, asked them to leave as canvassing and investigations were still being done.

The last murder that occurred in the Orange Walk District was on Christmas Day when Steve Gilbert Patten, 57, was ambushed and stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant.

We will have more on this latest murder in Tuesday’s edition.

