Xaibe resident wanted for attempted murder

SourceCharles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 8, 2022– A resident of Xaibe village is wanted by police for attempted murder after he inflicted injuries on a fellow villager, on Sunday, March 6.

Police have reported that the victim, Ermin Eligio Eloy Basto, 54, a Belizean laborer of Xaibe Village, Corozal District, who was taken to the Corozal Community Hospital to receive treatment for a large chop wound to the body, had been involved in an altercation with Eulogio Noh, a 44-year-old Belizean laborer, also of Xaibe, at about 6:30 p.m. that day, and it was during that altercation that Noh inflicting the injury to Basto with a machete.

According to police, Ermin Basto has been listed in a stable condition at the Corozal Community Hospital.This morning police reported that Noh was captured and is in custody.

