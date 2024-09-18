Belize on heightened surveillance for New World Screwworm

Photo: New COVID-19 variant spreads across European countries

The new COVID-19 variant was first identified in Germany and has since spread to the UK, US, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

by Marco Lopez

BELMOPAN, Mon. Sept. 16, 2024

Scientists have warned that a new COVID-19 variant could take dominance in time for winter and the flu season for many countries. The XEC COVID-19 variant is taking grip of European countries – with reports of a rapid spread currently being observed in the various nations.

It was first identified in Germany, in June 2024. According to recent reports, this variant has some mutation that may very well help the spread of the variant as the fall and winter seasons approach.

While free booster shots are being offered to help people most at risk of becoming ill, reports are that the vaccine has not been improved to combat this particular variant. The XEC variant emerged from the earlier Omicron sub-variant.

Symptoms are similar to the previous variant: high temperature, aches, tiredness, and a cough and sore throat.

Strong growth of the variant is being detected in Denmark; however, due to a lack of routine testing done at the height of the pandemic, it is making it difficult to know just how much this variant is spreading.

People over the age of 65, those living in care homes for adults, persons over the age of six months are considered in a clinical risk group; and some front-line, care-home, and social workers are within the high-risk groups.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first characterized as a global outbreak in March 2020. On May 5, 2024, more than three years later, the WHO Emergency Committee on COVID-19, noting that the disease was not well established and ongoing, recommended to lift the designation of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

We will continue to follow.