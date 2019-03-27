Young boy needs assistance for surgery

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 25, 2019– Jayron Whyte, 13, was a normal high school student until about a month ago when an accident injured his leg. He is now unable to bend his left knee, and the surgery to fix it will cost his family upwards of $5,000.

According to his mother, Rhunder Jorgenson, Jayron was at school when the incident happened. It was during PE, when another student pushed him off of a platform. Jorgenson says she has yet to meet with the parents of the student who pushed her son, and that she will meet with the school to get assistance.

The surgery that Jayron needs will attach his tendons back to his kneecap so that he will be able to use his foot properly. He still attends school, but his mother said that he is in constant pain. They need at least $3,800 before they will be able to set a surgery date.

Jorgenson is asking for any assistance that she can receive. She can be contacted at 636-4252.