Our young men represented our culture well at volleyball tournament

I’m talking about the picture on page 45 of the Friday Amandala, a shot of the team that represented our country at the XIX Central American Beach Volleyball Championships last week. There is only one thing more important than winning, and that is dignity, respectability. Our guys placed 5th and 9th (we had two teams) in the tourney which was held at Kukumba Beach at Old Belize. Okay, we didn’t do all that well. (our girls finished 8th in a 9-team competition) There are only seven countries in Central America, and six of them participated. We didn’t do all that well, but we kept our pants up.

Ah, the girls, it’s not my place to tell girls what to wear, but we all have a right to our suggestions. If the girls are in bikini, those of us from the male side are distracted from the game. I know a woman who when she was young said that her blood klaar at the thought of old men ogling her. I’ll get off that and say that a little short pants over the bikini looks nice. Shorts are sexy too, and you’ll get a lot more wholesome admiration than when you wear the skimpy thing. You don’t want us to watch the game?

A girl in a bikini bottom is attractive and a guy in skimpy pants is offensive. I think our guys made a stand for our culture. This beach volleyball thing is an American/European invention, and they seem to go for the slek look. Their guys don’t want bath trunks anymore, they want to wear bikini. Our guys wore ¾ and half-way shorts.

Golf is a gentleman’s game, but ever since Tiger Woods got into trouble over his sexual conduct there are some other guys, particularly one named Brooks Koepka, who want to publicize their sexuality. I won’t throw stones at Woods, because he kept his private life, private. His wife outed him, and there’s this section of the American media that makes their living by digging into athletes’ private lives.

Anyway, this Koepka is a real great player, has a great brain for that game, but he’s got a problem. If I wanted to cheer for him I couldn’t after one American media entity posted a picture of him cavorting on the beach with his girl, in this thing they call thongs. I don’t understand why a girl will wear thongs. It looks sexy, but a lot of the edge is taken away because the strip of cloth is stuck in the rear, riding against the part God made to rid the body of waste.

It’s a real smelly design. Well, this Mr. Koepka also wears thongs. He’s got to be misguided. I’ll pat myself on the back and say I realized a long time ago that there were some real sillies running around over there in America. There they were, yes — Tiger Woods, world’s greatest golfer loves it more than other guys, when the matter should have been handled strictly as a moral issue. Praise Woods, he wasn’t around crowing on fences, he was, properly, sneaking around to have his fun. And then his wife outed him.

Yes, I realize that I might be a congregation of one. I’m a very squeamish person. You can’t get me to eat mangoes or orange or bukut if I don’t have a basin of water nearby. You can’t get me to hug a baby who’s been eating Milo or Ovaltine. My worst nightmare, outside of being eaten alive by mosquitoes, is that I’m in hell and the sheet they put me to sleep on was borrowed from some agh bohga who eats biscuits and buttered toast bread in bed.

Searching for the right path

I told you sometime back (long years ago) that I read a book, written by two medical doctors, and they made the stunning observation that every child will experience sexual confusion, that every child will, at some time, have a crush on a person of the same sex. The doctors said that many children don’t know what sex they are, and that for most of them their sexual attraction isn’t finalized until they are in their teens.

It is very difficult for anyone to say ALL when there isn’t ANY, so we will accept that this sexual confusion does exist in some, maybe many young people. We are talking a strictly mental thing here. The biology of a person is known the moment the doctor or nurse or midwife pulls them out of their mother’s womb. There is no question who gets a pink blanket and who gets a blue one.

My observation is that there’s a rush from a section of the population to claim a child the moment the child shows some confusion. This isn’t new. For years this section of the population has been trying to claim children.

Before I go on, yes, I am not 100% saying that this section of the population is all wrong, but for sure they can’t be 100% all right when all the science they promote shows that the dust doesn’t settle until well into teenage-hood. Explain then, how they can be pushing hormones and even physical sex changes on children the moment they show an inclination to be gay, confused. It is not a done game!

I think we should get this very clear. Gay men don’t make children. Parents make children; mothers carry children for nine months and then mothers and fathers pay the bills until the child becomes an adult at 18. Clearly, parents have the first rights over the child.

There is a question about what is right for the child, and that small subset of our population don’t have the answer. What we need is more open discussions of these things. The gays have become way too pushy. They can advise, but they can’t dictate to anyone about the way to raise their children. We are not living in a brave new world where the politicians of the state have complete control over people’s kids.

Those who are on the gay bandwagon don’t want discussion, they only want to push agenda. It can be said that people who are anti-gay only want to push agenda too, and the only way to counter that is to go to the extreme other side of the street. Well, adults can play their games, but where children come into the mix we have to step very carefully.

I’ve said before that the gay movement has, maybe through being overly aggressive, shed light on what heterosexuals consider a very difficult activity. Heterosexuals will always have great difficulty understanding gayness. The fact is that thanks to the gay lobby we have learned things that make us a lot more tolerant. I’ve noted it before. If there’s one cannibal in the human race, that means that all of us could go cannibal.

Obviously, it isn’t easy for a parent to accept a child who wants to eat human flesh, or to go play in the closet. We need to talk more. If we don’t need parents who come down with the heaviest pressure on children who are confused, or maybe even obviously gay, we even more so, don’t need gay people promoting hormones and even physical sex changes on young people. They don’t know who they are yet.

Complaint to authorities

There’s a mile and a quarter of unimpeded highway extending before Mile 49 to past Mile 50 on the George Price Highway, and some motorcyclists are taking it like a race track. There are people walking and riding bikes on that highway, and there are people who live near to the highway. It’s not just the cyclist who could get hurt if something goes wrong. Let me spell it out: innocent people can get hurt.

If these motorcyclists (and some drivers too) violate the speed limit, they will cause an accident, and when they do we will clamor for more speed bumps on the highway. Everybody, everybody pays for reckless speeding. There are open spaces on the highway for daredevils on bikes.

Let me tell you something else. This something else is about basic human psychology. First you have one person violating the law, and then you have two. Put your head in the sand and pretty soon matters are completely out of hand.

I have a comment for a gentleman who had a nice young lady with him on his motorbike. I saw the couple on the weekend and both the guy and the girl had on helmets, and the guy was riding defensively. My comment in specific is about their footwear. It is not advisable to wear flimsy footwear, like chachacha, when you are riding a motorbike. One, a loose stone could fly up and hit your feet. Two, in a dicey situation the person handling the motorbike oftentimes has to use their feet to navigate out of trouble.

I will also tell them that their clothing was okay, but knee pads and elbow pads are recommended when riding motorbikes.