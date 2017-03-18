Belizean woman knocked down and killed in Melchor

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 16, 2017–A San Ignacio woman died after she was knocked down on Monday while seeking to buy medication at a pharmacy in Melchor, Guatemala, for her ailing mother.

According to a Guatemalan newspaper, Peten La Verdad de Las Noticias, the victim, “Aura Lidia Betancourth Manzanero, 44, was not able to say goodbye to her mother, who resides in San Francisco, Guatemala, since a vehicle driver who was driving at excessive speed on Fourth Street in Santa Elena Zone 1 ran her over.”

The victim’s nephew, Francisco Tzin, told Guatemalan reporters that he and the deceased were crossing the street when the driver lost control of the car.

The driver of the black pickup truck with license place P-071FHM, which knocked down the woman, has been identified as Ezequiel Jeremias Mas Combrana. He told Guatemalan authorities that the woman crossed the street suddenly.

It is not yet known what action, if any, will be taken against him.

The victim, who was a housewife, was the mother of two daughters.

This is the second Belizean to die in Guatemala recently. Over the weekend, Bullet Tree Falls resident, Amadeo Teck, was gunned down in Melchor.