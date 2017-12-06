Brendon Ormin Vallecio, 15, went on excursion to Flores, Peten … and disappeared

BENQUE VIEJO DEL CARMEN, Cayo District, Mon, Dec. 4, 2017–Brendon Ormin Vallecio, 15, a student of Santa Familia, Cayo District, went on an excursion with a church group to a water park in Flores, Peten, Guatemala, yesterday, and disappeared during the trip.

The group contacted the Guatemalan police at about 5:00 yesterday evening when they noticed that Vallecio’s passport and his wallet containing his cash had been left in his bag in the bus.

Guatemalan police assisted his colleagues to search for him, but the effort was in vain. His family was informed and they travelled to Peten today to continue the search. Latest reports are that Vallecio has still not been found.

Anyone who sees Brendon Ormin Vallecio, or has information that can be of assistance in locating him, is urged to contact the nearest police station or the authorities in Guatemala.