No charges for attempt to rob businessman on King Street

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 21, 2018– Charges will not be brought against a thief who tried to rob a businessman on King Street at about 10:00 last Wednesday morning.

The businessman declined to press charges and did not want to give a statement.

Police said that they could not charge the thief without a complainant.

Therefore, the robber had to be released from custody.

The attempted robbery occurred in front of a music store last Wednesday and was captured on security cameras that were mounted in the area.

The footage showed a man walking up King Street towards Albert Street and approaching a vehicle that was parked in front of the music store. He then pulled open the door of the vehicle and struggled with the driver, who had just gotten into his vehicle, in an effort to rob him.

Fortunately, an off-duty policeman who was parked in front of the vehicle in which the attempted robbery was occurring, got out, drew his firearm and moved forward to accost the robber.

The robber attempted to escape by running into a nearby alley.

The police officer pursued the robber into the alley and apprehended him.